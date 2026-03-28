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ASQ FlowDesk One Click Execution Position Management Panel - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Features
- One-click LONG / SHORT market execution
- Pending orders: Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop
- 3 position sizing modes: manual lots, % of equity, or fixed cash risk
- Scaled exits with 3 take-profit targets (T1 / T2 / T3) — configurable close fractions
- 4 trailing methods: disabled, fixed distance, ATR-adaptive, prior-bar structure
- Auto-breakeven: moves SL to entry + cushion after X points in profit
- Position management: Flatten All, Close Long, Close Short, Cancel Pendings, Lock Entry
- Live analytics panel: spread, positions, exposure, P&L, targets, trail status
Installation
- Copy ASQ_FlowDesk.mq5 to your MQL5/Experts/ folder
- Compile in MetaEditor or restart MetaTrader 5
- Drag onto any chart and enable Allow Algo Trading
- The panel appears on-chart immediately
How to Use
- Set your risk — Choose Sizing Method (% equity recommended), set Risk Percent (default 1%)
- Set exit levels — Stop Loss (200 pts), Target 1 (150 pts), Target 2 (300 pts), Target 3 (500 pts)
- Execute — Click LONG (green) or SHORT (red) for a market order
- Pending orders — Use the Buy/Sell Limit/Stop buttons for limit or stop entries
- Flatten — Click FLATTEN ALL to close all positions and pending orders at once
- Trail style and auto-breakeven work automatically once configured
Key Parameters
|Parameter
|Default
|Description
|Sizing Method
|% of Equity
|Manual lots / % of equity / Fixed cash
|Risk Percent
|1.0%
|Percentage of equity risked per trade
|Stop Loss
|200 pts
|Default stop-loss distance in points
|Target 1 / 2 / 3
|150 / 300 / 500 pts
|Scaled take-profit levels
|T1 / T2 / T3 Close %
|40% / 30% / 100%
|Fraction of position closed at each target
|Trail Style
|ATR Adaptive
|Off / Fixed / ATR-based / Structure
|Trail ATR Length
|14 bars
|ATR lookback for adaptive trailing
|Trail ATR Scale
|1.5×
|ATR multiplier for trail distance
|Auto Breakeven
|On
|Triggers at 100 pts profit, 5 pts cushion
|Pending Gap
|100 pts
|Distance from current price for pending orders
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