CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

ASQ FlowDesk One Click Execution Position Management Panel - expert for MetaTrader 5

Muharrem Rogova
Muharrem Rogova

Muharrem Rogova

4.1 (27)
Founder of AlgoSphere Quant — building a complete ecosystem of rule-based MT5 trading tools.
Our philosophy: market structure first, strict risk management always, zero martingale.
We build for traders who trade with discipline — not with hope.
──────────────────────────
EXPERT ADVISORS
8 products 23 codes 2 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
2456
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
ASQ_FlowDesk.mq5 (42.11 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

M1

Features

  • One-click LONG / SHORT market execution
  • Pending orders: Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop
  • 3 position sizing modes: manual lots, % of equity, or fixed cash risk
  • Scaled exits with 3 take-profit targets (T1 / T2 / T3) — configurable close fractions
  • 4 trailing methods: disabled, fixed distance, ATR-adaptive, prior-bar structure
  • Auto-breakeven: moves SL to entry + cushion after X points in profit
  • Position management: Flatten All, Close Long, Close Short, Cancel Pendings, Lock Entry
  • Live analytics panel: spread, positions, exposure, P&L, targets, trail status

Installation

  1. Copy ASQ_FlowDesk.mq5 to your MQL5/Experts/ folder
  2. Compile in MetaEditor or restart MetaTrader 5
  3. Drag onto any chart and enable Allow Algo Trading
  4. The panel appears on-chart immediately

M2

How to Use

  1. Set your risk — Choose Sizing Method (% equity recommended), set Risk Percent (default 1%)
  2. Set exit levels — Stop Loss (200 pts), Target 1 (150 pts), Target 2 (300 pts), Target 3 (500 pts)
  3. Execute — Click LONG (green) or SHORT (red) for a market order
  4. Pending orders — Use the Buy/Sell Limit/Stop buttons for limit or stop entries
  5. Flatten — Click FLATTEN ALL to close all positions and pending orders at once
  6. Trail style and auto-breakeven work automatically once configured

Key Parameters

Parameter Default Description
Sizing Method % of Equity Manual lots / % of equity / Fixed cash
Risk Percent 1.0% Percentage of equity risked per trade
Stop Loss 200 pts Default stop-loss distance in points
Target 1 / 2 / 3 150 / 300 / 500 pts Scaled take-profit levels
T1 / T2 / T3 Close % 40% / 30% / 100% Fraction of position closed at each target
Trail Style ATR Adaptive Off / Fixed / ATR-based / Structure
Trail ATR Length 14 bars ATR lookback for adaptive trailing
Trail ATR Scale 1.5× ATR multiplier for trail distance
Auto Breakeven On Triggers at 100 pts profit, 5 pts cushion
Pending Gap 100 pts Distance from current price for pending orders

ASQ SuperTrend ASQ SuperTrend

ATR-based trend indicator with 3 ATR modes (Wilder/SMA/EMA), dynamic color line, signal arrows, trend duration, distance in pips, trend strength rating, signal counter, expanded dashboard, 4-channel alerts. Free.

Institutional DXY Overlay and Correlation Divergence Institutional DXY Overlay and Correlation Divergence

A professional intermarket analysis tool. It overlays the USD Index (DXY) on any chart to identify SMT Divergences and institutional correlation shifts in real-time.

ASQ RiskGuard Professional Risk Management EA ASQ RiskGuard Professional Risk Management EA

ASQ RiskGuard is a risk management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that protects your account from excessive drawdowns. It monitors equity in real time, enforces daily loss limits, guards against high spreads, filters trading sessions, and provides a visual risk dashboard — all running silently alongside your other EAs.

Asynchronous Institutional Trade Engine (Library) Asynchronous Institutional Trade Engine (Library)

A professional object-oriented MQL5 library designed for quantitative developers. It provides asynchronous order execution and dynamic slippage control to prevent terminal freezing during high-frequency algorithmic trading.