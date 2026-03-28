A professional intermarket analysis tool. It overlays the USD Index (DXY) on any chart to identify SMT Divergences and institutional correlation shifts in real-time.

ASQ RiskGuard is a risk management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that protects your account from excessive drawdowns. It monitors equity in real time, enforces daily loss limits, guards against high spreads, filters trading sessions, and provides a visual risk dashboard — all running silently alongside your other EAs.

A professional object-oriented MQL5 library designed for quantitative developers. It provides asynchronous order execution and dynamic slippage control to prevent terminal freezing during high-frequency algorithmic trading.