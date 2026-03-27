Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Institutional Anchored VWAP (Smart Money Benchmark) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 4609
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Retail traders use Moving Averages; Institutional algorithms use the VWAP. When a hedge fund or liquidity provider executes massive block orders, their execution algorithms are benchmarked against the Volume Weighted Average Price. They accumulate positions when the price is below the VWAP (Discount) and distribute when it is above (Premium).
MetaTrader 4 lacks a native, institutional-grade Anchored VWAP. This indicator bridges that gap by calculating the true volume-weighted price from the exact start of your chosen session (Daily, Weekly, or Monthly) and projecting standard deviation bands to identify extreme algorithmic over-extension.
Core Features
-
True Mathematical VWAP: Calculates the cumulative Typical Price (H+L+C)/3 multiplied by tick volume, providing the actual "fair value" line of the day.
-
Dynamic Anchoring: Automatically resets the calculation at the start of a new Day, Week, or Month without any repainting.
-
Algorithmic Deviation Bands: Projects an upper and lower Standard Deviation band. In quantitative finance, price action hitting the 2nd standard deviation from the VWAP is statistically overextended, offering high-probability mean-reversion entries.
-
Zero Lag & CPU Optimized: Modern MQL4 OnCalculate structure ensures the indicator runs instantly even on a 10-year historical chart without freezing the terminal.
Input Parameters
-
AnchorPeriod: Choose between PERIOD_D1, PERIOD_W1, or PERIOD_MN1.
-
DeviationMultiplier: The standard deviation multiplier for the outer bands (Default is 2.0).
-
Line Styles: Fully customizable colors and weights for the VWAP and Bands.
An essential time-and-price indicator for SMC and ICT traders on MT4. It automatically highlights the Asian Range, London Killzone, and New York Killzone, featuring a built-in Broker GMT Offset adjustment for perfect session timing.Prop Firm Risk Monitor e Auto-Lot Calculator
An essential on-chart dashboard for MT4 prop firm traders. It tracks real-time daily drawdown to protect your funded accounts and provides an instant risk-to-lot-size calculator based on your exact stop loss.
Automatically identifies key psychological "Round Numbers" where institutional liquidity and bank orders are concentrated. Essential for spotting high-probability reversal zones and magnet price targets.Institutional ATR Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
A professional trade management Expert Advisor for MT4. It replaces static trailing stops with a dynamic, volatility-based ATR Trailing logic, and includes an automated Breakeven feature to protect funded prop firm accounts.