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ExMachina Heikin Ashi - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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ExMachina Heikin Ashi Enhanced v3.0 — part of the ExMachina Trading Systems free Code Base collection. The most feature-complete free Heikin Ashi indicator on the MQL5 Code Base.
Features
- Two draw modes: color-coded HA candles (OHLC with proper High/Low) or smoothed color line overlay
- Five smoothing methods: SMA, EMA, Double-Smoothed EMA (Vervoort-style DEMA), SMMA, and LWMA — all with configurable period
- Step filter: noise reduction in pips — ignores HA changes smaller than a configurable threshold (like mladen’s, but on top of 5 smoothing methods)
- Signal arrows: Wingdings arrows (▲/▼) plotted on chart at every color change — configurable arrow codes and offset
- Multi-Timeframe (MTF): display higher-timeframe HA data mapped onto current chart
- Full HA calculation: proper recursive HA Open, High, Low, Close
- Consecutive bar counter: tracks streak of same-color bars in real time
- Strength meter: body-to-range ratio with visual bar (████░░░░░░) and percentage
- HA Delta: shows Close − Open difference with signed color
- Dashboard panel: 9 data rows — Trend, Smoothing, Step Filter, HA Close, HA Open, HA Delta, Consecutive, Strength %, Strength Bar
- 4-channel alerts: popup, sound (custom file), push notification, and email on color change
- Fully customizable: 8 input groups, 30+ inputs — colors, dashboard position/fonts, arrow codes, everything configurable
- Clean chart management: all objects use the EXHA_ prefix for safe removal
Architecture
- 14 buffers (3 plots + 5 calculation buffers)
- DEMA uses dedicated dual-buffer approach (no fragile static variables)
- Modular: CalcStandard / CalcMTF / ApplySmoothing / ApplyStepFilter / AssignBar
- 829 lines, zero external dependencies
Input Groups
- General: draw mode, MTF timeframe
- Smoothing: method (None/SMA/EMA/DEMA/SMMA/LWMA), period
- Step Filter: threshold in pips
- Signal Arrows: on/off, bull/bear arrow codes, offset
- Colors: bull, bear, neutral
- Alerts: popup, sound, push, email, custom sound file
- Dashboard: position, font size, 4 color inputs
Works on all symbols and all timeframes. No repaint on closed bars.
Developed by ExMachina Trading Systems — Precision before profit.
For professional trading tools, visit: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/williammukam
Tags (comma-separated)
heikin ashi,HA,smoothing,EMA,DEMA,SMMA,LWMA,Vervoort,step filter,MTF,multi-timeframe,signal arrows,trend,candles,overlay,color line,dashboard,strength,alerts,push,email,no repaint,free,forex,gold,XAUUSD
Category
Technical Indicators
Subcategory
Trend Indicators
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