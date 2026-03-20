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Indicators

ExMachina Heikin Ashi - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Emmanuel Nana Nana
Published by:
[Deleted]
Views:
3015
Rating:
(1)
Published:
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ExMachina Heikin Ashi Enhanced v3.0 — part of the ExMachina Trading Systems free Code Base collection. The most feature-complete free Heikin Ashi indicator on the MQL5 Code Base.


ExMachina_HeikinAshi_Screenshot

Features

  • Two draw modes: color-coded HA candles (OHLC with proper High/Low) or smoothed color line overlay
  • Five smoothing methods: SMA, EMA, Double-Smoothed EMA (Vervoort-style DEMA), SMMA, and LWMA — all with configurable period
  • Step filter: noise reduction in pips — ignores HA changes smaller than a configurable threshold (like mladen’s, but on top of 5 smoothing methods)
  • Signal arrows: Wingdings arrows (▲/▼) plotted on chart at every color change — configurable arrow codes and offset
  • Multi-Timeframe (MTF): display higher-timeframe HA data mapped onto current chart
  • Full HA calculation: proper recursive HA Open, High, Low, Close
  • Consecutive bar counter: tracks streak of same-color bars in real time
  • Strength meter: body-to-range ratio with visual bar (████░░░░░░) and percentage
  • HA Delta: shows Close − Open difference with signed color
  • Dashboard panel: 9 data rows — Trend, Smoothing, Step Filter, HA Close, HA Open, HA Delta, Consecutive, Strength %, Strength Bar
  • 4-channel alerts: popup, sound (custom file), push notification, and email on color change
  • Fully customizable: 8 input groups, 30+ inputs — colors, dashboard position/fonts, arrow codes, everything configurable
  • Clean chart management: all objects use the EXHA_ prefix for safe removal

Architecture

  • 14 buffers (3 plots + 5 calculation buffers)
  • DEMA uses dedicated dual-buffer approach (no fragile static variables)
  • Modular: CalcStandard / CalcMTF / ApplySmoothing / ApplyStepFilter / AssignBar
  • 829 lines, zero external dependencies

Input Groups

  • General: draw mode, MTF timeframe
  • Smoothing: method (None/SMA/EMA/DEMA/SMMA/LWMA), period
  • Step Filter: threshold in pips
  • Signal Arrows: on/off, bull/bear arrow codes, offset
  • Colors: bull, bear, neutral
  • Alerts: popup, sound, push, email, custom sound file
  • Dashboard: position, font size, 4 color inputs

Works on all symbols and all timeframes. No repaint on closed bars.

Developed by ExMachina Trading SystemsPrecision before profit.

For professional trading tools, visit: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/williammukam

Tags (comma-separated)

heikin ashi,HA,smoothing,EMA,DEMA,SMMA,LWMA,Vervoort,step filter,MTF,multi-timeframe,signal arrows,trend,candles,overlay,color line,dashboard,strength,alerts,push,email,no repaint,free,forex,gold,XAUUSD

Category

Technical Indicators

Subcategory

Trend Indicators


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