Regime-adaptive grid EA with three operating modes (BGT/TGT/MGT), ATR-dynamic spacing, CUSUM change-point detection, equity-based cycle management, and a full CSV diagnostics pipeline. Based on the Bi-Directional Grid Constrained (BGC) stochastic process research by Taranto & Khan (2020–2022).

The standard MACD on MT5 platform seem to be not enough so I code this version by copying from the pinescript.