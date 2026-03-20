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BGC Grid EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Muhammad Minhas Qamar
Muhammad Minhas Qamar

Muhammad Minhas Qamar

Developer by Profession, Trader by Hobby

Gmail: ayanminhasshayar@gmail.com
20 articles 6 codes 3 topics 61 comments
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8507
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(3)
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Overview

This Expert Advisor implements a regime-aware, restartable grid-trading system grounded in the Bi-Directional Grid Constrained (BGC) stochastic process research by Aldo Taranto at the University of Southern Queensland (2020–2022). The research formally proves that naive grids converge toward ruin, but that finite cycles with regime-aware gating transform grid trading into a viable strategy with positive expected value under the right conditions.

Unlike conventional grid EAs that run a single open-ended grid until the account blows, this system operates in short, restartable cycles. Each cycle picks an anchor price, builds a grid, trades under active supervision, and closes when a profit target, drawdown threshold, age limit, or weekend rule triggers. The cycle then restarts fresh at current market conditions, resetting both variance accumulation and grid-level exposure back to zero.

The EA features three distinct grid algorithms that activate automatically based on detected market regime:

  • BGT (Bi-Directional Grid Trading) — places both buy and sell orders at each level. Designed for ranging markets where volatility dominates drift. This is the default mode.
  • TGT (Trending Grid Trading) — places stop orders in the trend direction only, with no per-trade take profit and basket-level exit. Activates when a trend is detected via the sigma/mu ratio or a CUSUM structural break.
  • MGT (Mean-Reversion Grid Trading) — places counter-trend limit orders only, with take profit toward the anchor. Activates after a failed TGT cycle to capture the post-trend reversion.

Mode selection happens automatically at each cycle restart based on the VolatilityGate (ATR/drift ratio with cooldown) and CPDEngine (frozen-baseline CUSUM structural break detector).


Recommended Setup

Setting
 Recommended value
 Notes
Symbol
 XAUUSD (Gold)
 Primary development and testing instrument. The EA works on any symbol — ATR-dynamic spacing adapts automatically.
Chart timeframe
 M1 (1-minute)
 The chart timeframe is for tick-level execution and sync. Regime detection and ATR spacing use configurable higher timeframes (default H4 and D1).
Account type
 Hedged Required. The EA places simultaneous long and short positions and uses CloseBy for efficient shutdown.

Important: Always test on a demo account first. Grid trading involves significant financial risk. The mathematical research demonstrates both the potential and the structural limitations of constrained grid systems. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results.


Key Features

Regime Detection and Mode Switching

  • VolatilityGate computes the sigma_t / mu_t ratio (ATR vs. drift magnitude) on a configurable regime timeframe (default H4) with cooldown-based state transitions.
  • CPDEngine runs a frozen-baseline CUSUM structural break detector to identify abrupt regime changes that the continuous ratio filter may detect too gradually.
  • Three start gates prevent cycle deployment into hostile conditions: CPD block, price-level filter near recent extremes, and optional BGT disable mode.

Adaptive Grid Infrastructure

  • ATR-dynamic spacing recalculates grid width from daily ATR at each cycle restart, so spacing tracks the instrument's current volatility rather than using a fixed pip value.
  • Equity-based dynamic lot sizing (Remark 42 from the thesis) compounds base lot upward during profitable operation and scales down during drawdowns.
  • Mild multiplier or stress-responsive dynamic lot mode for per-level sizing within a cycle.

Cycle Management

  • Equity-based drawdown kill switch (runs every tick) with optional tighter threshold for MGT mode.
  • Profit-target basket close with automatic restart — the variance reset mechanism from the research.
  • Unconditional age-based restart (default 72 hours) — justified by the exponential variance growth proof.
  • Weekend flat close on Friday with delayed restart on Monday — protection against gap risk.

Diagnostics Pipeline

  • CSV logging of per-bar snapshots (30 fields), per-cycle summaries (28 fields), and event records (7 fields).
  • L_t formula computation, snapshot RPR, path-aware L_t, and Theorem 52/53 ruin probability diagnostics.
  • Two companion Python scripts for post-run analysis and cross-run parameter calibration.


Backtest Results

XAUUSD strategy tester equity graph showing the EA's backtest performance

Strategy tester detailed backtest report for the EA

Strategy tester equity curve and results for BGC Grid EA on XAUUSD


File Structure

The EA consists of one main file, nine header modules, and two companion Python scripts:

MQL5 Source Files

File
 Role
 Description
GridEA.mq5
 Orchestrator
 Main EA file — all inputs, OnInit/OnTick/OnDeinit, cycle start/restart policy, weekend rules, block flags, and glue code between modules.
Defines.mqh
 Shared types
 Enums (ENUM_GRID_STATE, ENUM_GRID_MODE, ENUM_LOT_MODE), structs (GridLevel, GridSession), and constants.
GridCore.mqh
 Execution engine
 Order placement for all three modes (PlaceLevelBGT/TGT/MGT), sync and re-arm, CloseAllPositions with CloseBy hedging, position recovery.
LotEngine.mqh
 Lot sizing
 Per-level lot calculation with mild multiplier mode and dynamic shrink-under-stress mode.
LtMonitor.mqh
 Risk diagnostics
 Theoretical L_t, weighted dollar loss, snapshot RPR, path-aware L_t, Theorem 52/53 ruin probability, expected absorption steps.
ProfitMonitor.mqh
 Profit logic
 Cycle profit calculation (equity minus cycleStartEquity), target check (percent or dollar), position counting.
VolatilityGate.mqh
 Regime filter
 ATR and drift computation on regime timeframe, sigma_t/mu_t ratio, cooldown-based favorable/unfavorable state, signed drift for trend direction.
CPDEngine.mqh
 Break detector
 Frozen-baseline CUSUM — collects baseline window, freezes it, accumulates S_high/S_low, fires on threshold breach, resets accumulators.
StateManager.mqh
 Persistence
 Saves and loads cycle state via MQL5 global variables. Supports spacing mismatch tolerance for ATR-dynamic mode.
DiagnosticLog.mqh
 CSV logging
 Buffers BarSnapshot, DiagCycleSummary, and DiagEventRecord rows in memory. Flushes to FILE_COMMON on OnDeinit or OnTester.

Python Companion Scripts  

File
 Purpose
 Description
analyze_backtest.py
 Post-run analysis
 Loads latest CSVs from MetaTrader common files. Prints 13 text-analysis sections, runs 10 automated bug checks, generates 8 chart PNGs. Supports --date and --no-charts flags.
calibrate_parameters.py
 Cross-run calibration
 Loads all CSVs across all dates. Runs 6 calibration passes: variance age curve, Theorem 53 sanity check, sigma/mu threshold derivation, profitability zone analysis, expected-steps validation, and multi-timeframe regime detection. Supports --no-mt5 flag.


Input Parameters Overview

The EA exposes 12 input groups. Key parameters are listed below with their defaults. All parameters are documented in the source code and explained in the accompanying article series.

Group
 Key parameters
 Defaults
Grid structure
 InpGridSpacing, InpGridLevels, InpBaseLot
 500 pts, 8 levels/side, 0.01 lot
Dynamic spacing
 InpUseATRSpacing, InpATRSpacingTF, InpATRSpacingMultiplier
 true, D1, 0.12
Dynamic lot sizing
 InpUseDynamicBaseLot, InpLotFraction
 true, 0.000003
Exit conditions
 InpRuinThreshold, InpProfitTargetPercent, InpMaxCycleHours
 0.25 (25%), 3.0%, 72 hours
Regime detection
 InpRegimeTF, InpMinSigmaMuRatio, InpATRPeriod, InpMAPeriod
 H4, 5.0, 14, 20
Mode switching
 InpEnableTGT, InpEnableMGT, InpTGTSigmaMuThreshold
 true, true, 5.0
CPD
 InpUseCPD, InpCPDWindow, InpCPDDelta, InpCPDThreshold
 true, 50, 2.0, 15.0
Weekend
 InpEnableWeekendClose, InpFridayCloseHour, InpMondayResumeHour
 true, 22, 1

Note: Disable free-margin closures if need not be. 

Research Basis

The EA is based on the following academic work by Aldo Taranto and Manzur Khan at the University of Southern Queensland:

  • Gambler's Ruin Problem and Bi-Directional Grid Constrained Trading and Investment Strategies — IMFI, 2020
  • Drawdown and Drawup of Bi-Directional Grid Constrained Stochastic Processes — JMS, 2020
  • Application of Bi-Directional Grid Constrained Stochastic Processes to Algorithmic Trading — JMS, 2021
  • Iterated Logarithm Bounds of Bi-Directional Grid Constrained Stochastic Processes — GSA, 2021
  • Bi-Directional Grid Constrained Stochastic Processes and Their Applications in Mathematical Finance — PhD Thesis, 2022

A detailed companion article series explains the mathematical foundations and walks through the implementation of each module. It's Now Available

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