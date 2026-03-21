Regime-adaptive grid EA with three operating modes (BGT/TGT/MGT), ATR-dynamic spacing, CUSUM change-point detection, equity-based cycle management, and a full CSV diagnostics pipeline. Based on the Bi-Directional Grid Constrained (BGC) stochastic process research by Taranto & Khan (2020–2022).

Heikin Ashi overlay (color candles or line) with 5 smoothing methods, step filter, MTF, signal arrows, strength meter, dashboard, and 4-channel alerts (popup/sound/push/email). Free.