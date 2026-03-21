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Indicators

MACD Tradingview version - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Sopheak Khlot
Sopheak Khlot

Sopheak Khlot

3.6 (3)
I am a full-time forex trader and an MQL developer. I provide EA development service.
Free Indicator & EA: https://t.me/bestforexscript
14 products 5 codes 7 topics 131 comments
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MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This MACD version would allow use more features that is not available on standard MQL5 MACD. I coded by copying the exact logic and features from the version on pinescript.

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