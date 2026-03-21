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MACD Tradingview version - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Regime-adaptive grid EA with three operating modes (BGT/TGT/MGT), ATR-dynamic spacing, CUSUM change-point detection, equity-based cycle management, and a full CSV diagnostics pipeline. Based on the Bi-Directional Grid Constrained (BGC) stochastic process research by Taranto & Khan (2020–2022).ExMachina Heikin Ashi
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