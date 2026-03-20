ExMachina Smart Money Concepts v1.0 — part of the ExMachina Trading Systems free Code Base collection. A complete Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) indicator for MetaTrader 5, built from scratch in native MQL5.









Core Features

Structure Detection (BOS / CHoCH)

- Internal structure (short-term pivots, default length 5)

- Swing structure (long-term pivots, default length 50)

- Independent bull/bear filters: show All, BOS only, or CHoCH only

- Confluence filter to remove insignificant internal breakouts

- Dashed lines for internal, solid for swing — with labels at midpoint

Order Blocks

- Internal and Swing order blocks detected at structure breaks

- Automatic detection of the extreme candle (supply/demand zone origin)

- Configurable mitigation: by Close or by High/Low

- Live rectangles extending to current bar, auto-removed on mitigation

- Up to 100 OBs tracked internally, configurable display count (1-20)

Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

- Standard 3-candle gap detection (low[0] > high[2] or high[0] < low[2])

- Auto threshold filter based on body percentage

- Two-tone box display (top half + bottom half)

- Automatic mitigation when price fills the gap

- Configurable extend bars

Equal Highs / Equal Lows (EQH/EQL)

- ATR-based threshold detection

- Dotted line connecting equal levels + label

- Configurable sensitivity (0 to 0.5)

Strong/Weak High/Low

- Trailing swing extremes with live horizontal lines

- Dynamic labels: “Strong High” / “Weak High” based on swing bias

- Extends 20 bars into the future

Premium / Discount / Equilibrium Zones

- Three zones based on trailing swing range

- Premium (top 5%), Equilibrium (middle 5%), Discount (bottom 5%)

- Semi-transparent rectangle display

Dashboard

- Swing Bias, Internal Bias, Active OB count, Active FVG count, Last Signal

- Full ExMachina steel theme (dark background, Consolas font, accent colors)

Alerts

- 4 channels: Popup, Sound, Push, Email

- Fires on every BOS/CHoCH detection (internal and swing)

Architecture

4 custom structs (SPivot, SOrderBlock, SFairValueGap, STrailing)

Object-based rendering (OBJ_TREND, OBJ_RECTANGLE, OBJ_TEXT)

No external dependencies, no iCustom calls

ATR(200) via iATR handle for volatility measurement

1,334 lines, 53 inputs in 9 groups

Inputs (9 groups)

General: mode (Historical/Present), style (Colored/Monochrome), color candles

Internal Structure: show, bull/bear filter, pivot length, confluence, colors

Swing Structure: show, bull/bear filter, pivot length, swing points, strong/weak, colors

Order Blocks: internal/swing on/off, max count, mitigation method, 4 color inputs

Equal Highs/Lows: show, confirmation bars, threshold

Fair Value Gaps: show, auto threshold, extend bars, colors

Premium/Discount: show

Alerts: popup, sound, push, email

Dashboard: show, position, font size

Works on all symbols and all timeframes. Original implementation — not a port.

Developed by ExMachina Trading Systems — Precision before profit.

For professional trading tools, visit: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/williammukam

Tags (comma-separated)

smart money concepts,SMC,ICT,BOS,CHoCH,order blocks,fair value gaps,FVG,equal highs,equal lows,EQH,EQL,premium,discount,structure,swing,internal,trend,dashboard,alerts,free,forex,gold,XAUUSD

Category

Technical Indicators

Subcategory

Trend Indicators