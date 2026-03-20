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ExMachina Smart Money Concepts - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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ExMachina Smart Money Concepts v1.0 — part of the ExMachina Trading Systems free Code Base collection. A complete Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) indicator for MetaTrader 5, built from scratch in native MQL5.
Core Features
Structure Detection (BOS / CHoCH)
- Internal structure (short-term pivots, default length 5)
- Swing structure (long-term pivots, default length 50)
- Independent bull/bear filters: show All, BOS only, or CHoCH only
- Confluence filter to remove insignificant internal breakouts
- Dashed lines for internal, solid for swing — with labels at midpoint
Order Blocks
- Internal and Swing order blocks detected at structure breaks
- Automatic detection of the extreme candle (supply/demand zone origin)
- Configurable mitigation: by Close or by High/Low
- Live rectangles extending to current bar, auto-removed on mitigation
- Up to 100 OBs tracked internally, configurable display count (1-20)
Fair Value Gaps (FVG)
- Standard 3-candle gap detection (low[0] > high[2] or high[0] < low[2])
- Auto threshold filter based on body percentage
- Two-tone box display (top half + bottom half)
- Automatic mitigation when price fills the gap
- Configurable extend bars
Equal Highs / Equal Lows (EQH/EQL)
- ATR-based threshold detection
- Dotted line connecting equal levels + label
- Configurable sensitivity (0 to 0.5)
Strong/Weak High/Low
- Trailing swing extremes with live horizontal lines
- Dynamic labels: “Strong High” / “Weak High” based on swing bias
- Extends 20 bars into the future
Premium / Discount / Equilibrium Zones
- Three zones based on trailing swing range
- Premium (top 5%), Equilibrium (middle 5%), Discount (bottom 5%)
- Semi-transparent rectangle display
Dashboard
- Swing Bias, Internal Bias, Active OB count, Active FVG count, Last Signal
- Full ExMachina steel theme (dark background, Consolas font, accent colors)
Alerts
- 4 channels: Popup, Sound, Push, Email
- Fires on every BOS/CHoCH detection (internal and swing)
Architecture
- 4 custom structs (SPivot, SOrderBlock, SFairValueGap, STrailing)
- Object-based rendering (OBJ_TREND, OBJ_RECTANGLE, OBJ_TEXT)
- No external dependencies, no iCustom calls
- ATR(200) via iATR handle for volatility measurement
- 1,334 lines, 53 inputs in 9 groups
Inputs (9 groups)
- General: mode (Historical/Present), style (Colored/Monochrome), color candles
- Internal Structure: show, bull/bear filter, pivot length, confluence, colors
- Swing Structure: show, bull/bear filter, pivot length, swing points, strong/weak, colors
- Order Blocks: internal/swing on/off, max count, mitigation method, 4 color inputs
- Equal Highs/Lows: show, confirmation bars, threshold
- Fair Value Gaps: show, auto threshold, extend bars, colors
- Premium/Discount: show
- Alerts: popup, sound, push, email
- Dashboard: show, position, font size
Works on all symbols and all timeframes. Original implementation — not a port.
Developed by ExMachina Trading Systems — Precision before profit.
For professional trading tools, visit: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/williammukam
Tags (comma-separated)
smart money concepts,SMC,ICT,BOS,CHoCH,order blocks,fair value gaps,FVG,equal highs,equal lows,EQH,EQL,premium,discount,structure,swing,internal,trend,dashboard,alerts,free,forex,gold,XAUUSD
Category
Technical Indicators
Subcategory
Trend Indicators
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