Highlights Inside Bar candlestick patterns on the chart and provides optional popup and push alerts when a new pattern is detected.

ExMachina Supply & Demand Zones is a professional indicator that automatically detects supply and demand zones on any chart using impulse-based detection with ATR filtering. Version 2.0 introduces multi-candle impulse detection, full range measurement, zone merging, touch tracking, proximity alerts, and an ExMachina dark theme that transforms your chart into a professional trading workspace.