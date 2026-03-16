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Trade With MA Trends ATR TPSL Line and The Line Of Pivot Point - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Trade with Moving Average Trends, Average True Range (ATR), Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL) Line, and the Pivot Point Line can help you make informed trading decisions. By analyzing the MA trends, ATR volatility, and key support and resistance levels provided by the Pivot Point, you can identify potential entry and exit points for your trades. Utilizing TPSL lines can help you set realistic profit targets and manage your risk effectively. Remember to consider market conditions, news events, and other factors that may impact your trades. Always practice risk management and stick to your trading plan to improve your chances of success in the financial markets.
A lightweight tick-driven dashboard that reveals short-term Bid-Ask pressure directly on the chart.Memory
Monitoring memory consumption.
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ExMachina Supply & Demand Zones is a professional indicator that automatically detects supply and demand zones on any chart using impulse-based detection with ATR filtering. Version 2.0 introduces multi-candle impulse detection, full range measurement, zone merging, touch tracking, proximity alerts, and an ExMachina dark theme that transforms your chart into a professional trading workspace.