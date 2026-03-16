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Indicators

Inside Bar Detector with Alerts - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Ezequiel Henrique Melo Do Nascimento
Ezequiel Henrique Melo Do Nascimento

Ezequiel Henrique Melo Do Nascimento

  • Computer Engineering and Independent MQL5 Developer at  Freelance Developer
  • Brazil
  • 565
5 (1)
Computer Engineer and freelance developer specializing in algorithmic trading, data analysis, and backend development. I create custom MQL5 indicators, trading tools, and automations to help traders improve decision making.
2 codes 4 comments
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Description:

This indicator detects Inside Bar candlestick patterns on the chart and highlights them by coloring the candle. An Inside Bar occurs when the current candle’s high and low are fully contained within the range of the previous candle, indicating a period of market consolidation that may precede a breakout.

When a new Inside Bar is detected on the most recently closed candle, the indicator can optionally trigger popup alerts and push notifications to inform the trader in real time.


External Inputs:
  • InsideBarColor : Color used to highlight Inside Bar candles.
  • FireAlerts : Enables or disables alerts when an Inside Bar is detected.
  • EnablePushNotification : Sends a push notification to the MetaTrader mobile application.
  • EnablePopupAlert : Displays a popup alert in the MetaTrader terminal.

Illustration:


Inside Bar Indicator - Visual chart example

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