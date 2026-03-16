ExMachina Supply & Demand Zones is a professional indicator that automatically detects supply and demand zones on any chart using impulse-based detection with ATR filtering. Version 2.0 introduces multi-candle impulse detection, full range measurement, zone merging, touch tracking, proximity alerts, and an ExMachina dark theme that transforms your chart into a professional trading workspace.

Just two timeframes — H1 and D1 — work synchronously to filter out the noise and capture only strong RSI reversals from overbought and oversold zones. No random entries, only a clear confirmation of the direction from the "big brother."