ExMachina Supply & Demand Zones v2.0

ExMachina Supply & Demand Zones is a professional indicator that automatically detects supply and demand zones on any chart using impulse-based detection with ATR filtering. Version 2.0 introduces multi-candle impulse detection, full range measurement, zone merging, touch tracking, proximity alerts, and an ExMachina dark theme that transforms your chart into a professional trading workspace.

The indicator scans the last 1000 bars for significant price impulses — sharp directional moves that leave behind institutional order blocks. When an impulse is detected, the indicator marks the base candle before the move as a supply or demand zone. Each zone is rated by strength, tracked for freshness, and monitored for price touches and proximity.

How Detection Works

The core algorithm measures impulse moves over a configurable multi-candle window (default 3 bars). Instead of requiring a single massive candle, the indicator sums the total range (high-low) or net move (close-open) across 2-3 consecutive bars and compares it to the ATR. A combined move of 1.0x ATR or more across three bars qualifies as an impulse — this catches the gradual institutional pushes that single-candle detection misses entirely.

When two or more zones of the same type form at similar price levels, they are automatically merged into a single stronger zone. This eliminates the visual clutter of stacked rectangles at key levels and presents one clean, high-confidence zone instead.

Zone Information

Each zone displays a label with four data points: type (DEMAND or SUPPLY), freshness status (● for fresh, [T] for tested), strength score (impulse size relative to ATR), and touch count showing how many times price has tested the zone without breaking it. A fresh zone with a high strength score and multiple touches is the highest-probability setup.

The dashboard panel in the top-left corner shows total zone count, demand and supply breakdown, number of fresh zones, average strength across all zones, and the nearest fresh zone with its distance in points. When price approaches a zone, the distance value turns yellow as a visual warning.

Alert System

The indicator provides two types of alerts. Zone touch alerts fire when the current candle enters a fresh zone. Proximity alerts fire when price approaches within a configurable distance (default 50 points) of a fresh zone, giving you advance warning before price reaches the level. Both alert types support popup, sound, and push notifications.

Chart Theme

When enabled (default), the indicator applies the ExMachina dark theme to the entire chart: ultra-dark background, teal bullish candles, red bearish candles, minimal grid, and a professional color palette that makes the supply and demand zones visually distinct without overwhelming the price action.

Parameters

Group Parameter Default Detection Lookback Bars 1000 Detection Min Impulse (ATR x) 1.0 Detection ATR Period 14 Detection Multi-Candle Window 3 bars Detection Use Range (vs Body) Yes Detection Merge Distance (ATR x) 0.5 Visual Show Only Fresh No (show all) Visual Show Zone Midline Yes Visual Extend Zones Right Yes Alerts Alert on Zone Touch Yes Alerts Alert on Proximity Yes Alerts Proximity Distance 50 points Theme Apply ExMachina Theme Yes Dashboard Show Dashboard Yes

Installation

Download the .mq5 file and place it in MQL5/Indicators/ folder. Compile in MetaEditor (F7). Attach to any chart from the Navigator panel. The ExMachina dark theme is applied automatically. To disable it, set "Apply ExMachina Theme" to false in the inputs. Adjust the Min Impulse parameter if you see too few or too many zones: lower values (0.8) detect more zones, higher values (1.5) detect only the strongest.

Tips

For Forex (EURUSD, GBPUSD): The default settings work well. If you see fewer than 5 zones on H1, lower Min Impulse to 0.8.

For Gold (XAUUSD): Gold has larger candles relative to ATR. You may want to increase Min Impulse to 1.2-1.5 to filter out noise.

For Indices (NAS100, US30): Keep the multi-candle window at 3 and use range mode. Index impulses are often spread across multiple bars.

Compatibility

MetaTrader 5, all brokers

All instruments: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto

All timeframes (H1 and H4 recommended)

Hedging and Netting accounts

Changelog

v2.00 — Multi-candle impulse detection (1-3 bar window). Full range measurement mode. Zone proximity merge. Touch count tracking. Proximity alerts. Nearest zone in dashboard. Average strength. ExMachina dark chart theme. Dotted zone borders with separate fill colors. Optional zone midline. ATR handle performance fix. Incremental freshness updates. Default impulse lowered to 1.0x ATR, lookback increased to 1000 bars.

v1.00 — Initial release.

ExMachina Trading Systems — Precision before profit.