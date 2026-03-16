Bid-Ask Profile Dashboard for MT5





This tool demonstrates how to build a real-time microstructure visualization panel directly on a MetaTrader 5 chart using the standard ChartObject GUI framework.





The project implements a custom Bid-Ask monitoring dashboard that tracks consecutive tick price changes from incoming ticks and converts them into a simple yet informative market pressure histogram. A lightweight structure stores recent price updates and evaluates directional movement to estimate short-term buying or selling pressure.





Key Features





Fully custom GUI dashboard built with chart objects

Real-time Bid and Ask price monitoring

Consecutive price trend analysis with trend-strength decay

Dynamic histogram bars representing market pressure

Color-coded direction detection (buy vs sell pressure)

Interactive close button for quick indicator removal

Efficient tick-driven updates

Developer Insights





The source code also demonstrates practical techniques for:





Building custom trading dashboards in MQL5 Managing lightweight price buffers Implementing directional trend-strength logic with decay handling Creating reusable GUI helper functions Updating interface components efficiently in real time

Testing Note The most reliable way to evaluate its behavior is by attaching it to a live chart with active market ticks.

