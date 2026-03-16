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Bid-Ask Pressure Dashboard - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Bid-Ask Profile Dashboard for MT5
This tool demonstrates how to build a real-time microstructure visualization panel directly on a MetaTrader 5 chart using the standard ChartObject GUI framework.
The project implements a custom Bid-Ask monitoring dashboard that tracks consecutive tick price changes from incoming ticks and converts them into a simple yet informative market pressure histogram. A lightweight structure stores recent price updates and evaluates directional movement to estimate short-term buying or selling pressure.
Key Features
- Fully custom GUI dashboard built with chart objects
- Real-time Bid and Ask price monitoring
- Consecutive price trend analysis with trend-strength decay
- Dynamic histogram bars representing market pressure
- Color-coded direction detection (buy vs sell pressure)
- Interactive close button for quick indicator removal
- Efficient tick-driven updates
- Developer Insights
The source code also demonstrates practical techniques for:
- Building custom trading dashboards in MQL5
- Managing lightweight price buffers
- Implementing directional trend-strength logic with decay handling
- Creating reusable GUI helper functions
- Updating interface components efficiently in real time
Testing Note
The most reliable way to evaluate its behavior is by attaching it to a live chart with active market ticks.
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