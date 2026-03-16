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Indicators

Bid-Ask Pressure Dashboard - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Chukwubuikem Okeke
Chukwubuikem Okeke

Chukwubuikem Okeke

4 (4)
In Christ Alone ✝️ | MQL5 Tutor 📈


Driven by an insatiable curiosity for the markets and a passion for problem-solving.
I specialize in building robust Expert Advisors, custom indicators, and advanced trading utilities using MQL5.
6 products 7 articles 6 codes 3 topics 16 comments
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Bid-Ask Profile Dashboard for MT5

This tool demonstrates how to build a real-time microstructure visualization panel directly on a MetaTrader 5 chart using the standard ChartObject GUI framework.

The project implements a custom Bid-Ask monitoring dashboard that tracks consecutive tick price changes from incoming ticks and converts them into a simple yet informative market pressure histogram. A lightweight structure stores recent price updates and evaluates directional movement to estimate short-term buying or selling pressure.

Key Features

  • Fully custom GUI dashboard built with chart objects
  • Real-time Bid and Ask price monitoring
  • Consecutive price trend analysis with trend-strength decay
  • Dynamic histogram bars representing market pressure
  • Color-coded direction detection (buy vs sell pressure)
  • Interactive close button for quick indicator removal
  • Efficient tick-driven updates
  • Developer Insights

The source code also demonstrates practical techniques for:

  1. Building custom trading dashboards in MQL5
  2. Managing lightweight price buffers
  3. Implementing directional trend-strength logic with decay handling
  4. Creating reusable GUI helper functions
  5. Updating interface components efficiently in real time

Testing Note

       The most reliable way to evaluate its behavior is by attaching it to a live chart with active market ticks.

This project is well suited for developers interested in tick-level market analysis, trading dashboards, and custom interface development in MQL5.




                                    Bid-Ask Pressure : Live Chart
Memory Memory

Monitoring memory consumption.

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