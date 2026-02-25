The Previous Day High Low indicator automatically marks the High, Low, and Close of each previous trading day directly on the chart. Each day's levels are drawn as clean horizontal lines within their own day range, giving traders an immediate visual reference of where price was capped and supported on prior sessions. Yesterday's lines extend to the right across today's chart as live reference levels.

The concept behind this indicator is one of the most fundamental ideas in professional trading: previous day levels act as natural support and resistance. Market makers, banks, and institutional traders are well aware of where yesterday's high and low sit, and price frequently reacts at these levels. Having them clearly marked removes the need for manual analysis every morning and keeps the chart clean and focused.

The indicator draws up to 50 days of historical levels, each contained within its own day. Yesterday's lines are solid and extend to the right so they remain visible as today's price develops. Older days use a dotted style to distinguish them from the most recent reference levels. An optional alert fires once per day when price touches any of yesterday's key levels.

How to Use

Apply the indicator to any Forex pair on any timeframe. The levels are read directly from the Daily timeframe internally, so they are accurate regardless of the chart timeframe you are viewing. The recommended timeframe is H1 or H4 for the clearest view of how price interacts with the previous day levels.

Reading the lines:

PDH — Previous Day High: key resistance level, watch for rejections or breakouts

— Previous Day High: key resistance level, watch for rejections or breakouts PDL — Previous Day Low: key support level, watch for bounces or breakdowns

— Previous Day Low: key support level, watch for bounces or breakdowns PDC — Previous Day Close: equilibrium level, often acts as a pivot during early session

— Previous Day Close: equilibrium level, often acts as a pivot during early session Labels on older days show 2d PDH, 3d PDH etc. to indicate how many days back

Trading ideas:

Price opening above PDH is a bullish signal — look for long entries on a retest of PDH as support

Price opening below PDL is a bearish signal — look for short entries on a retest of PDL as resistance

The PDC level often acts as the first target or barrier during the London open

A breakout above multiple stacked PDH levels signals strong bullish momentum

Input Parameters

Parameter Default Description === DISPLAY === DaysBack 5 Number of past days to draw levels for (1-50) ShowClose true Show the previous day close line (PDC) ShowLabels true Show PDH / PDL / PDC labels on each line LineWidth 1 Thickness of the lines (1-5) === COLORS === High_Color Red Color of the previous day high line Low_Color RoyalBlue Color of the previous day low line Close_Color DarkGray Color of the previous day close line === ALERTS === UseAlerts false Enable alerts when price touches a previous day level UsePopup true Show popup dialog on touch UsePush false Send push notification to MetaTrader mobile app on touch

Important Notes