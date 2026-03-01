Overview

CExecutionSafety is a lightweight MQL5 include class designed to protect Expert Advisors from executing trades under poor network or execution conditions.

It measures two latency components live terminal ping and real wall-clock execution delay and blocks trade attempts when their combined value exceeds a configurable threshold.

The Problem It Solves

Most EAs execute blindly regardless of network conditions. A spike in ping or broker-side execution lag during a critical order can result in slippage, requotes, or failed fills.

CExecutionSafety introduces a pre-trade safety gate that prevents execution when conditions are degraded.

How It Works

The class uses two data sources:

TERMINAL_PING_LAST: reads the most recent ping recorded by MetaTerminal (in milliseconds)

reads the most recent ping recorded by MetaTerminal (in milliseconds) RecordExecDelay(): accepts a wall-clock measurement you wrap around any CTrade operation

These two values are summed and compared against your configured threshold. If the combined latency exceeds the threshold, CheckExecutionSafety() returns false and prints a diagnostic log entry.





Disconnection Guard

When the terminal has no server contact, TERMINAL_PING_LAST returns -1. The class detects this and automatically returns false, preventing trade attempts on a disconnected terminal.

Integration Example

Include the file and instantiate the class in your EA:

#include <DeeFX/CExecutionSafety.mqh> CExecutionSafety safety; int OnInit() { safety.Init(150); // 150ms combined threshold return INIT_SUCCEEDED; } void OnTick() { if(!safety.CheckExecutionSafety()) return; ulong t0 = GetTickCount64(); trade.PositionClose(ticket); safety.RecordExecDelay(GetTickCount64() - t0); }

Accessors

The following read-only accessors are available for dashboard display or external logic:

GetPingMs(): current terminal ping in ms

current terminal ping in ms GetExecDelayMs(): last recorded execution delay in ms

last recorded execution delay in ms GetCombinedMs(): ping + exec delay combined (returns 9999 if disconnected)

ping + exec delay combined (returns 9999 if disconnected) HasExecSample() : true once at least one measurement has been recorded

: true once at least one measurement has been recorded GetThresholdMs(): configured safety threshold

Changelog