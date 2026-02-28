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Combine Multi Timeframe Trends into one trend using MA. - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Combine Multi Timeframe Trends into one trend using MA. In this indicator, I use M1, M5, M15, and H1 to see whether it is a bullish, bearish, or sideways trend. Besides that, the indicator also uses dots as a way to detect sideways movement and see whether it is appropriate or not to open a trade position. besides to the MTF trend into a single trend and round dots to detect sideways, there are also arrows to indicate whether in a certain timeframe example M30, it is having a good point to open a position or not.
I also provide you with indicator to see bullish or bearish based on the current timeframe. These indicator also use MA to detect bullish or bearish.
Draws the previous day High, Low, and Close as horizontal reference lines on the chart for a configurable number of past days. Yesterday's levels extend into today as live support and resistance, with optional touch alerts.Trade With MA
Trade using MA. An easy indicator to identify the trend direction on a specific timeframe.
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