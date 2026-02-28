CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Combine Multi Timeframe Trends into one trend using MA. - indicator for MetaTrader 5

namakulabu
namakulabu

namakulabu

9 codes 4 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
4340
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
ETHM30.png (22.47 KB)
MTF_MA.mq5 (10 KB) view
BULLISH AND BEARISH.mq5 (9.69 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Combine Multi Timeframe Trends into one trend using MA. In this indicator, I use M1, M5, M15, and H1 to see whether it is a bullish, bearish, or sideways trend. Besides that, the indicator also uses dots as a way to detect sideways movement and see whether it is appropriate or not to open a trade position. besides to the MTF trend into a single trend and round dots to detect sideways, there are also arrows to indicate whether in a certain timeframe example M30, it is having a good point to open a position or not.

MTF MA

I also provide you with indicator to see bullish or bearish based on the current timeframe. These indicator also use MA to detect bullish or bearish.

bullish and bearish

Previous Day highs and lows Previous Day highs and lows

Draws the previous day High, Low, and Close as horizontal reference lines on the chart for a configurable number of past days. Yesterday's levels extend into today as live support and resistance, with optional touch alerts.

Trade With MA Trade With MA

Trade using MA. An easy indicator to identify the trend direction on a specific timeframe.

CExecutionSafety - Ping + Execution Latency Guard for MQL5 EAs CExecutionSafety - Ping + Execution Latency Guard for MQL5 EAs

Include class that validates combined terminal ping + execution latency before trade operations. Returns false if threshold is exceeded.

CLatencyMonitor - Inter-Tick Latency Tracker with ATR Volatility Gate and GlobalVariable IPC for MQL5 EAs CLatencyMonitor - Inter-Tick Latency Tracker with ATR Volatility Gate and GlobalVariable IPC for MQL5 EAs

Include-file class that measures inter-tick latency, filters false alarms via a self-normalising ATR volatility gate, and broadcasts persistent lag alerts to other EAs via GlobalVariable IPC.