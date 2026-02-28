Combine Multi Timeframe Trends into one trend using MA. In this indicator, I use M1, M5, M15, and H1 to see whether it is a bullish, bearish, or sideways trend. Besides that, the indicator also uses dots as a way to detect sideways movement and see whether it is appropriate or not to open a trade position. besides to the MTF trend into a single trend and round dots to detect sideways, there are also arrows to indicate whether in a certain timeframe example M30, it is having a good point to open a position or not.

I also provide you with indicator to see bullish or bearish based on the current timeframe. These indicator also use MA to detect bullish or bearish.



