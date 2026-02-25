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Indicators

Trade With MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

namakulabu
namakulabu

namakulabu

9 codes 4 comments
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XAUUSDH1a.png (29.75 KB)
Trade With MA.mq5 (3.07 KB) view
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Trade using MA. An easy indicator to identify the trend direction on a specific timeframe. This indicator uses two moving averages. You can customize it according to your preference.

trade with MA


If you like, you can also combine it with my previous indicators.

trade with MA

VR Breakdown level - Trading strategy based on a breakout of the previous High or Low VR Breakdown level - Trading strategy based on a breakout of the previous High or Low

A simple trading strategy based on breakouts of prior Highs and Lows.

Modern Time Panel - Candle Time Modern Time Panel - Candle Time

Modern Time Panel for MT5 The Modern Time Panel is a sleek, minimalist custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps you track time with precision. Fixed neatly at the top-right corner of your chart, it displays the current Broker Time, Local Time, and a live countdown to the next candlestick (New Bar). Built with an independent 1-second timer, the countdown continuously runs even when the market is slow or there are no incoming ticks. Fully customizable and dark-mode friendly, it is the perfect non-intrusive tool to ensure you never miss a candle close.

Previous Day highs and lows Previous Day highs and lows

Draws the previous day High, Low, and Close as horizontal reference lines on the chart for a configurable number of past days. Yesterday's levels extend into today as live support and resistance, with optional touch alerts.

Combine Multi Timeframe Trends into one trend using MA. Combine Multi Timeframe Trends into one trend using MA.

Combine Multi Timeframe Trends into one trend using MA.