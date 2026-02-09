This script allows the user to download all the available OHLC info in his Terminal to a file located in the Commons folder. This data can later be used to create custom symbols. If a file already exists there, it will be updated with any new information available since the last tick data recorded in that file.

To use this script, execute the following steps:

Go to your Common folder (Archive -> Open Data Folder -> Navigate one step back in Explorer -> Enter in folder "Common") Create a new folder there with the name "MW Download History" You may create it with anoter name, but in this case you must rename the "define" compiler directive inside the script called "MW_DH_DEST_FOLDER" with the alternative name you choose Open the script in your MT5 Editor Compile it Open the MT5 Terminal Open the Tool Box (Ctrl+T) and select the tab "Experts" Open the Navigator (Ctrl+N) Open the Market Watch (Ctrl+M) Add there the symbols whose data you want to download Open a chart of any of the symbols in Market Watch Attach the script (compiled file) from the Navigator to it. A popup with input parameters will appear Input 1: Inform which symbol you want to have its data downloaded, in case it's just one. If this parameter is left empty, all the symbols in Market Watch will be considered minus the exceptions (next inputs) Input 2: If you want some of the Market Watch symbols not to be downloaded and they have a common string in their names, you may inform that string in this input, and they will be ignored (useful to avoid downloading custom symbols's data) Input 3: If you want some of the Market Watch symbols not to be downloaded, you may inform which in this input separating each symbol with ";" Input 4: Select which timeframe you want to have downloaded. M1, the default, is advised

In case the user wants to download more than one timefrime, a new file for the different timeframe will be created. All files have the symbol and the selected timeframe on its name Press OK and monitor the results in the Tool Box. After finished, you may go to the destination folder (step 2) and check for the files created (one for each symbol) Repeat steps 5-12 periodically (like at the first Sunday of every new month) to keep the files updated

To learn how to create custom symbols using the created files, you may find tutorials here and in YouTube on how to do that. Finally, Any suggestions on how to improve this script will be welcomed

I'm sorry for any mistakes; this is my first public script

I'ld like to thanks a guy/user named "etrader" who provided somewhere the script that served as initial reference for this one, "downloadhistory.mq5"