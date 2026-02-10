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Candle Close Timer – MT5 Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A simple, effective, and essential tool for any serious trader looking to optimize timing and trading decisions.
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Adaptive Support & Resistance indicator that automatically detects, tracks, and updates the nearest valid S/R levels using configurable confirmation bars. Levels dynamically shift after confirmed breakouts and extend forward in real time.
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