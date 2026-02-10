CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Candle Close Timer – MT5 Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Abderrahmane Benali
Abderrahmane Benali

Abderrahmane Benali

5 (4)
Hello, I’m BENALI, I'm a developer of advanced Expert Advisors, indicators, and utilities for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.
18 products 3 codes 7 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
6045
Rating:
(9)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Candle Close Timer – MT5 Indicator

The Candle Close Timer is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that shows the remaining time until the current candle closes.

Features:

Real-time countdown above the current candle.

Fully customizable color and font size.

Works on any symbol and timeframe.

Lightweight, precise, and non-intrusive.

Benefits:

Helps traders enter and exit trades at the perfect moment.

Improves scalping, day trading, and short-term strategies.

Installation:

Attach the indicator to any chart.

Adjust the color and font size from the settings.

A simple, effective, and essential tool for any serious trader looking to optimize timing and trading decisions.

Photo


MW Download History MW Download History

Download all OHLC data history available and save it in a file, either for just one symbol or for many in Market Watch

Support and Resistance(SNR) Sentinel Indicator Support and Resistance(SNR) Sentinel Indicator

Adaptive Support & Resistance indicator that automatically detects, tracks, and updates the nearest valid S/R levels using configurable confirmation bars. Levels dynamically shift after confirmed breakouts and extend forward in real time.

Multi-timeframe RSI scanner with visual dashboard and alerts Multi-timeframe RSI scanner with visual dashboard and alerts

Production-ready multi-timeframe RSI scanner with intelligent alert retry system. Monitors up to 7 timeframes simultaneously, highlights convergence zones when 3+ TFs align, and now auto-retries failed notifications to ensure you never miss critical overbought/oversold setups.

Trend based on WPR Trend based on WPR

This indicator combine WPR and total profit/loss. I don't know how to tell you more about this indicator but you can try it.