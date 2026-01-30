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Price Action Intraday Trading - Expert for MT5 - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Core Trading Logic
The EA analyzes price action on every new bar and executes trades based on three primary setups:
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Pin Bar (Rejection): Identifies price rejection at key levels with customizable wick-to-body ratios.
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Engulfing Candles (Momentum): Captures reversals when a large candle completely overcomes the previous price action.
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Inside Bar Breakouts (Consolidation): Trades the breakout of a mother bar, signaling the continuation or reversal of a trend.
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Trend Filter: A dual EMA (default 20/50) ensures the EA only enters trades in the direction of the medium-term momentum.
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S/R Context: Integrated Support and Resistance lookback allows the EA to validate signals based on historical price levels.
Key Features
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Dynamic Risk Management: Automatically calculates lot sizes based on a percentage of account balance (default 1.5%).
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Safety Protections: Includes a Max Daily Loss limit (3%) to protect capital during volatile market days.
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Trade Evolution: Features an automatic Break-Even trigger and a Trailing Stop to lock in profits as the trade moves in your favor.
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Time Control: Built-in session filter allows you to define specific trading hours and automatically close positions at the end of the day.
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Auto-Detection Filling Mode: Sophisticated order execution logic that automatically detects and adapts to your broker's filling mode (FOK, IOC, or Return).
Input Parameters
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RiskPercent: Percentage of balance to risk per trade.
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StopLossPips: Fixed stop loss distance.
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TakeProfitRatio: Target profit relative to the stop loss (e.g., 2.0 = 2:1 R:R).
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PinBarRatio: Minimum wick-to-body ratio for pin bar detection.
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SRLookback: Number of bars used to calculate Support and Resistance levels.
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Fast/Slow MA: Periods for the EMA trend filter.
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Start/End Hour: Time window for opening new positions.
Recommendations
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Timeframes: Optimized for M15, H1, and H4.
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Symbols: Works best on major pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD) and XAUUSD.
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Optimization: It is recommended to optimize the StopLossPips and PinBarRatio based on the specific volatility of your chosen instrument.
This is a service to show entry/exit points of existing positions/deals as trend lines and/or arrows on charts.Сode that records balance and equity charts and calculates additional optimization criteria
If you have access to the Expert Advisor code, you can save balance and equity charts and calculate additional optimization criteria by adding additional code from this library.
Adaptive Support & Resistance indicator that automatically detects, tracks, and updates the nearest valid S/R levels using configurable confirmation bars. Levels dynamically shift after confirmed breakouts and extend forward in real time.MW Download History
Download all OHLC data history available and save it in a file, either for just one symbol or for many in Market Watch