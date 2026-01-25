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RatioZigZag - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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A modification of the ZigZag indicator, where the reversal moment is determined not by a fixed percentage, but by reaching a specified ratio of the current price to the last local extremum.
MT4 Telegram Trade Notifier (Bot API) — Deal Alerts
Utility MT4 EA that sends BUY/SELL deal notifications to Telegram via Bot API (WebRequest)RiskSizer Panel Lite MT4 - Risk Percent Lot Calculator With One Click Buy Sell
RiskSizer Panel Lite is a simple MT4 trading panel that calculates an estimated lot size based on your risk percent. Drag two chart lines to set SL/TP, then use one-click BUY/SELL for fast manual execution.
Trading strategy Heads or Tails
The classic version of the Heads or Tails trading strategy with the analysis of the signal block code.VR Locker Lite - Trading strategy based on a positive lock
Works using a positive lock; the trading robot creates one positive lock, and the trader decides what to do with it.