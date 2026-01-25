CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RatioZigZag - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Evgeniy Chumakov
Evgeniy Chumakov

Evgeniy Chumakov

3.5 (2)
20 codes 33 topics 3596 comments
Views:
5903
Rating:
(3)
Published:
RatioZigZag.mq4 (20.39 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A modification of the ZigZag indicator, where the reversal moment is determined not by a fixed percentage, but by reaching a specified ratio of the current price to the last local extremum.


MT4 Telegram Trade Notifier (Bot API) — Deal Alerts MT4 Telegram Trade Notifier (Bot API) — Deal Alerts

Utility MT4 EA that sends BUY/SELL deal notifications to Telegram via Bot API (WebRequest)

RiskSizer Panel Lite MT4 - Risk Percent Lot Calculator With One Click Buy Sell RiskSizer Panel Lite MT4 - Risk Percent Lot Calculator With One Click Buy Sell

RiskSizer Panel Lite is a simple MT4 trading panel that calculates an estimated lot size based on your risk percent. Drag two chart lines to set SL/TP, then use one-click BUY/SELL for fast manual execution.

Trading strategy Heads or Tails Trading strategy Heads or Tails

The classic version of the Heads or Tails trading strategy with the analysis of the signal block code.

VR Locker Lite - Trading strategy based on a positive lock VR Locker Lite - Trading strategy based on a positive lock

Works using a positive lock; the trading robot creates one positive lock, and the trader decides what to do with it.