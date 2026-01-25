RiskSizer Panel Lite is a simple MT4 trading panel that calculates an estimated lot size based on your risk percent. Drag two chart lines to set SL/TP, then use one-click BUY/SELL for fast manual execution.

Utility MT4 EA that sends BUY/SELL deal notifications to Telegram via Bot API (WebRequest)

The classic version of the Heads or Tails trading strategy with the analysis of the signal block code.

Works using a positive lock; the trading robot creates one positive lock, and the trader decides what to do with it.