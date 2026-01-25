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MT4 Telegram Trade Notifier (Bot API) — Deal Alerts - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Overview
TelegramTradeNotify is a lightweight MT4 utility EA that sends trade notifications to Telegram using Telegram Bot API (sendMessage).
Key Features
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Sends alerts when a trade is opened or closed (order-based detection in MT4)
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Optional filter: BUY/SELL only
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UTF-8 URL encoding (supports Vietnamese & emojis)
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Optional disable web page preview
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Simple inputs: Bot Token, Chat ID, timeout, prefix
How It Works (MT4)
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MT4 does not provide "deal" events like MT5. This EA monitors trades by scanning OrdersTotal() and OrdersHistoryTotal() periodically.
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When a new order appears (open) or a new record is added to history (close), the EA sends a Telegram message.
Setup
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Create a Telegram bot and get the bot token.
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Get your target chat id (user/group) or use @channelusername.
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In MetaTrader 4: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
Enable “Allow WebRequest for listed URL” and add: https://api.telegram.org
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Attach the EA to any chart and set:
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InpBotToken
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InpChatId
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Notes / Troubleshooting
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If WebRequest fails, check network/firewall/DNS and ensure the URL is allowed in MT4 options.
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Some networks/VPS may block Telegram; switching network or using a relay server can help.
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This EA is a notification utility only. It does not open or manage trades.
Inputs
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InpBotToken: Telegram bot token
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InpChatId: chat id or @channelusername
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InpSendTestOnInit: send a test message when EA starts
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InpNotifyBuySellOnly: notify only BUY/SELL orders
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InpTimeoutMs: WebRequest timeout
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InpMsgPrefix: message prefix
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