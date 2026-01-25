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MT4 Telegram Trade Notifier (Bot API) — Deal Alerts - expert for MetaTrader 4

The Hung Ngo
The Hung Ngo

The Hung Ngo

4.9 (55)
Hi, I’m Ngo The Hung — a Senior Developer focused on algorithmic trading systems for MetaTrader 4 & 5.
38 products 5 codes 1 topic 5 comments
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5377
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(1)
Published:
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Overview
TelegramTradeNotify is a lightweight MT4 utility EA that sends trade notifications to Telegram using Telegram Bot API (sendMessage).

Key Features

  • Sends alerts when a trade is opened or closed (order-based detection in MT4)

  • Optional filter: BUY/SELL only

  • UTF-8 URL encoding (supports Vietnamese & emojis)

  • Optional disable web page preview

  • Simple inputs: Bot Token, Chat ID, timeout, prefix

How It Works (MT4)

  • MT4 does not provide "deal" events like MT5. This EA monitors trades by scanning OrdersTotal() and OrdersHistoryTotal() periodically.

  • When a new order appears (open) or a new record is added to history (close), the EA sends a Telegram message.

Setup

  1. Create a Telegram bot and get the bot token.

  2. Get your target chat id (user/group) or use @channelusername.

  3. In MetaTrader 4: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors
    Enable “Allow WebRequest for listed URL” and add: https://api.telegram.org

  4. Attach the EA to any chart and set:

    • InpBotToken

    • InpChatId

Notes / Troubleshooting

  • If WebRequest fails, check network/firewall/DNS and ensure the URL is allowed in MT4 options.

  • Some networks/VPS may block Telegram; switching network or using a relay server can help.

  • This EA is a notification utility only. It does not open or manage trades.

Inputs

  • InpBotToken: Telegram bot token

  • InpChatId: chat id or @channelusername

  • InpSendTestOnInit: send a test message when EA starts

  • InpNotifyBuySellOnly: notify only BUY/SELL orders

  • InpTimeoutMs: WebRequest timeout

  • InpMsgPrefix: message prefix



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