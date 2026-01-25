RiskSizer Panel Lite is a simple MT4 trading panel that calculates an estimated lot size based on your risk percent. Drag two chart lines to set SL/TP, then use one-click BUY/SELL for fast manual execution.

This is a utility Expert Advisor required to fetch news data for the FFC Calendar indicator. It uses native WebRequest to download data safely without DLLs. Install this in MQL4/Experts folder and run on a separate chart.