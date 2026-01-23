RiskSizer Panel Lite (MT4) — Risk% Lot Calculator + One-Click BUY/SELL

RiskSizer Panel Lite is a lightweight MT4 trading panel that helps you calculate an estimated lot size from a fixed risk percentage of your account balance, using two draggable horizontal lines on the chart as your SL/TP zone. It also includes one-click BUY/SELL execution for fast manual trading.

Key Features

Risk-based lot sizing by % of Account Balance .

by % of . Two draggable chart lines (LOW / HIGH) to define your SL and TP levels quickly.

(LOW / HIGH) to define your SL and TP levels quickly. One-click trading : BUY / SELL.

: BUY / SELL. Editable Risk% : Click the Risk% box and type your value Enter = Apply, Esc = Cancel Use + and - buttons for quick adjustment (step size configurable)

: Live preview on the panel: Symbol Spread (points) Risk money (account currency) Calculated BUY lot / SELL lot LOW/HIGH line prices

on the panel: Reset button to restore default SL/TP line distances around current price.

button to restore default SL/TP line distances around current price. Optional Max Spread filter to block trades when spread is too high.

How It Works

The panel uses two horizontal lines on the chart: LOW line = lower price line HIGH line = higher price line

on the chart: BUY logic: Entry = Ask, SL = LOW line, TP = HIGH line (only if HIGH > Ask)

Entry = Ask, SL = LOW line, TP = HIGH line (only if HIGH > Ask) SELL logic: Entry = Bid, SL = HIGH line, TP = LOW line (only if LOW < Bid)

Inputs / Parameters

Risk % per trade (InpRiskPercent)

(InpRiskPercent) Risk step (InpRiskStep)

(InpRiskStep) Default SL points (InpDefaultSL_Points)

(InpDefaultSL_Points) Default TP points (InpDefaultTP_Points)

(InpDefaultTP_Points) Max spread (points) (InpMaxSpread_Points) — 0 disables the filter

(InpMaxSpread_Points) — 0 disables the filter Deviation (points) (InpDeviation_Points)

(InpDeviation_Points) Magic number (InpMagic)

(InpMagic) UI refresh (ms) (InpUiRefreshMs)

Notes

This is a Lite tool designed for simplicity and fast manual execution.

tool designed for simplicity and fast manual execution. Risk is calculated from Account Balance (not Equity).

(not Equity). Lot sizing engine is intentionally simplified (approximate calculation for universal symbols).

(approximate calculation for universal symbols). Please test on a demo account before using on real accounts.

If you find this utility helpful, feel free to leave feedback and suggestions.