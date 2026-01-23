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RiskSizer Panel Lite MT4 - Risk Percent Lot Calculator With One Click Buy Sell - expert for MetaTrader 4

The Hung Ngo
The Hung Ngo

The Hung Ngo

4.9 (55)
Hi, I’m Ngo The Hung — a Senior Developer focused on algorithmic trading systems for MetaTrader 4 & 5.
38 products 5 codes 1 topic 5 comments
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RiskSizer Panel Lite (MT4) — Risk% Lot Calculator + One-Click BUY/SELL

RiskSizer Panel Lite is a lightweight MT4 trading panel that helps you calculate an estimated lot size from a fixed risk percentage of your account balance, using two draggable horizontal lines on the chart as your SL/TP zone. It also includes one-click BUY/SELL execution for fast manual trading.

Key Features

  • Risk-based lot sizing by % of Account Balance.
  • Two draggable chart lines (LOW / HIGH) to define your SL and TP levels quickly.
  • One-click trading: BUY / SELL.
  • Editable Risk%:
    • Click the Risk% box and type your value
    • Enter = Apply, Esc = Cancel
    • Use + and - buttons for quick adjustment (step size configurable)
  • Live preview on the panel:
    • Symbol
    • Spread (points)
    • Risk money (account currency)
    • Calculated BUY lot / SELL lot
    • LOW/HIGH line prices
  • Reset button to restore default SL/TP line distances around current price.
  • Optional Max Spread filter to block trades when spread is too high.

How It Works

  • The panel uses two horizontal lines on the chart:
    • LOW line = lower price line
    • HIGH line = higher price line
  • BUY logic: Entry = Ask, SL = LOW line, TP = HIGH line (only if HIGH > Ask)
  • SELL logic: Entry = Bid, SL = HIGH line, TP = LOW line (only if LOW < Bid)

Inputs / Parameters

  • Risk % per trade (InpRiskPercent)
  • Risk step (InpRiskStep)
  • Default SL points (InpDefaultSL_Points)
  • Default TP points (InpDefaultTP_Points)
  • Max spread (points) (InpMaxSpread_Points) — 0 disables the filter
  • Deviation (points) (InpDeviation_Points)
  • Magic number (InpMagic)
  • UI refresh (ms) (InpUiRefreshMs)

Notes

  • This is a Lite tool designed for simplicity and fast manual execution.
  • Risk is calculated from Account Balance (not Equity).
  • Lot sizing engine is intentionally simplified (approximate calculation for universal symbols).
  • Please test on a demo account before using on real accounts.

    If you find this utility helpful, feel free to leave feedback and suggestions.


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