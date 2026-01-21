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RiskSizer Panel Lite MT5 - Risk Percent Lot Calculator With One Click Buy Sell - expert for MetaTrader 5
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RiskSizer Panel Lite (MT5) — Risk% Lot Calculator + One-Click BUY/SELL
RiskSizer Panel Lite is a lightweight MT5 trading panel that helps you calculate an estimated lot size from a fixed risk percentage of your account balance, using two draggable horizontal lines on the chart as your SL/TP zone. It also includes one-click BUY/SELL execution for fast manual trading.
Key Features
- Risk-based lot sizing by % of Account Balance.
- Two draggable chart lines (LOW / HIGH) to define your SL and TP levels quickly.
- One-click trading: BUY / SELL.
- Editable Risk%:
- Click the Risk% box and type your value
- Enter = Apply, Esc = Cancel
- Use + and - buttons for quick adjustment (step size configurable)
- Live preview on the panel:
- Symbol
- Spread (points)
- Risk money (account currency)
- Calculated BUY lot / SELL lot
- LOW/HIGH line prices
- Reset button to restore default SL/TP line distances around current price.
- Optional Max Spread filter to block trades when spread is too high.
How It Works
- The panel uses two horizontal lines on the chart:
- LOW line = lower price line
- HIGH line = higher price line
- BUY logic: Entry = Ask, SL = LOW line, TP = HIGH line (only if HIGH > Ask)
- SELL logic: Entry = Bid, SL = HIGH line, TP = LOW line (only if LOW < Bid)
Inputs / Parameters
- Risk % per trade (InpRiskPercent)
- Risk step (InpRiskStep)
- Default SL points (InpDefaultSL_Points)
- Default TP points (InpDefaultTP_Points)
- Max spread (points) (InpMaxSpread_Points) — 0 disables the filter
- Deviation (points) (InpDeviation_Points)
- Magic number (InpMagic)
- UI refresh (ms) (InpUiRefreshMs)
Notes
- This is a Lite tool designed for simplicity and fast manual execution.
- Risk is calculated from Account Balance (not Equity).
- Lot sizing engine is intentionally simplified (approximate calculation for universal symbols).
- Please test on a demo account before using on real accounts.
If you find this utility helpful, feel free to leave feedback and suggestions.
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