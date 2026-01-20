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Log - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Multi-Mode Logarithmic Transform Indicator.
This indicator provides four distinct methods for analyzing price action through logarithmic transformation .
By moving away from absolute currency values to relative percentage-based values, it allows for a more accurate assessment of assets with high growth or significant volatility.
In a standard linear chart, the distance between $10 and $20 (a 100% increase) looks the same as the distance between $100 and $110 (a 10% increase).
On a Log scale, the 100% move will appear much larger than the 10% move, reflecting its true relative impact.
How to use this indicator:
Log Scale (Absolute)
Calculation uses the natural logarithm of the current closing price.
Normalizing Exponential Growth.
- Ideal for assets like Bitcoin or long-term technology stocks where price has moved from $1 to $1,000+.
- It prevents the most recent high prices from visually compressing the older history.
- Trends on a log scale represent a constant percentage growth rate rather than a constant dollar increase, making them more reliable over years of data.
Calculation running sum of all individual log returns.
Performance Tracking.
- It creates a "Growth Curve" starting from zero. Unlike absolute price, the cumulative scale
- allows you to compare the ROI of different assets (e.g., Gold vs. S&P 500) starting from the same baseline.
Log Returns (Difference)
The difference between the natural log of the current price and the previous price.
Momentum Measurement tool.
- Displays the "speed" of price change.
- A spike in log returns shows a sudden surge in relative momentum regardless of the absolute price level.
Log Volatility (Deviation)
The Standard Deviation of the Log Returns over a defined period of bars.
Identifying Market Regimes.
- It measures "noise" and risk in percentage terms.
- A volatility of 0.02 means the asset typically moves ~2% per bar.
- Low log volatility often precedes major breakouts, while extreme spikes in log volatility often signal market exhaustion or panic.
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