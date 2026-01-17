CodeBaseSections
iCrosshair - Real-Time Candle Metrics on Hover - indicator for MetaTrader 5

awran5
iCrosshair.mq5 (19.39 KB)
Interactive crosshair indicator with real-time candle analytics displayed in a single-line info bar. Complete rewrite of the original iCrosshair.mq4 (2015-2016) for MetaTrader 5.

Features

  • Keyboard Shortcut - Press 'T' to toggle tracking mode instantly
  • Compact Info Bar - All analytics in a single line at the top-left corner
  • Analytical Metrics - Range, Body%, UW% (Upper Wick), LW% (Lower Wick)
  • Universal Support - Forex (pips), Metals, Indices, Crypto (points)
  • Close Time - Full date and time of candle close
  • Optimized - Smart caching, debounced rendering (20 FPS)

Info Bar Format

Bar:5 | Pips:12.3 | O:1.0850 H:1.0875 L:1.0820 C:1.0860 | Range:55 | Body:40% | UW:25% LW:35% | Vol:1234 | 2026.01.15 14:00
Metric Description
Bar Bar index from current (0 = current bar)
Pips Distance from cursor to bar's close price
O/H/L/C OHLC prices (compact format)
Range Total candle size in pips/points
Body% Body as percentage of Range
UW%/LW% Upper/Lower Wick as percentage of Range
Vol Tick volume for the bar
Close Time Date and time of candle close


Parameters

Display Options

  • ShowComment (true) - Show/hide the info bar
  • Show_OHLC (true) - Include O/H/L/C prices
  • Show_Volume (true) - Include tick volume
  • Show_Ratios (true) - Include Range, Body%, UW%, LW%

Visual Settings

  • LineColor (SlateGray) - Crosshair line color
  • LineStyle (Dot) - Line style
  • LineWidth (1) - Line thickness (1-5)

Performance

  • InfoUpdateInterval (50ms) - Info bar update frequency

How to Use

  1. Add indicator to any chart
  2. Hover over any candle to see instant analytics
  3. Press 'T' or click lines to freeze/unfreeze
  4. Frozen lines can be used as Support/Resistance references

Technical Details

  • MQL5 native architecture (64-bit optimized)
  • Smart caching with sliding window (200 bars)
  • Debounced rendering at 20 FPS - reduces CPU by ~80%
  • Comprehensive bounds checking and error handling

Author

Awran5

