CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Libraries

CPlotManager (Auto Buffer and Plot Manager) - library for MetaTrader 5

Paul Edunyu Carissimo
Views:
103
Rating:
(1)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
helper_plots.mqh (5.69 KB) view
\MQL5\indicators\
PlotManager_Demo.mq5 (3.64 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

We’ve all been there (I think). You’re coding a complex indicator with 70+ buffers and 30+ plots. You decide to move a "Filling" background behind a "Candle" plot, and suddenly you have to manually re-number 50 lines of SetIndexBuffer calls.

It’s monotonous, error-prone, and a massive headache trying to calculate if "Plot 5" starts at "Buffer 12" or "Buffer 16" because of color buffers.

I wrote a wrapper class ("CPlotManager") to automate this hierarchy.

  • No more manual counting.
  • No more massive "#property" lists defining every color and width.

You just "Add" plots in the order you want them drawn. The class handles the math, the buffer binding, and the styling automatically.

How to use

1.  In your main indicator, strip your `#property` section down to just the totals:

    
#property indicator_plots   31
#property indicator_buffers 78


2.  Include the file:   

    
#include <helper_plots.mqh>


3. In OnInit(), you simply instantiate the manager and add your plots. If you want to change the Z-order (layering), just cut and paste the line higher or lower.

    
int OnInit()
{
   CPlotManager pm;

   // 1. Add Candles (Automatically handles the 4 data buffers + 1 color buffer)
   int pi_candles = pm.AddColorCandles(BufO, BufH, BufL, BufC, BufColor, "Candles");

   // 2. Add Arrows (Automatically handles codes and shifts)
   pm.AddArrow(BufBuy, "Buy Signal", 233, 10, clrLime);

   // 3. Add Calculations (Hidden buffers)
   pm.AddCalc(BufCalc1);

   // 4. Check if your #property counts match your actual usage
   pm.SanityCheck(78, 31); 

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}


Sanity Check



The Playground Series v1 to V4 - A combination of trading concepts The Playground Series v1 to V4 - A combination of trading concepts

The Playground EA series was created for experimentation with Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and liquidity concepts

OB Trader Order Block Strategy tester OB Trader Order Block Strategy tester

This EA Uses Ict's smart money concept - "Order Blocks" - to place trades

Session Daylight Gradient — Ambient Forex Session Overlay Session Daylight Gradient — Ambient Forex Session Overlay

A lightweight chart overlay that paints a smooth “daylight” gradient across Pacific, Asia, London, and New York sessions—plus optional session separators, event labels, and “sunray” highlights for scheduled news. Includes UTC/Broker/PC time modes and a manual DST shift.

MACD Signals MACD Signals

Indicator edition for new platform.