Playground EA Series - Complete Documentation

This code is not optimized and is provided as-is for educational and experimental purposes.

The Playground EA series was created for experimentation with Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) and liquidity concepts. These Expert Advisors were developed to test different trading modes and observe how various strategies behaved under different market conditions. The author does not remember specific implementation details, as these were rapid experimental builds.

Feel free to use, modify, and learn from this code. It serves as a foundation for understanding encroachment-based tradin

g strategies and liquidity targeting.

Overview

The Playground EA series consists of five versions (v1.00 - v1.04), each introducing new features, refinements, and bug fixes. All versions use the FVG Library and most utilize the Liquidity Library for market analysis.

Core Concept Across All Versions:

Trade based on Fair Value Gap (FVG) encroachment points

Entry logic: Close above ENC = BUY, Close below ENC = SELL

Multiple experimental trading modes tested

Version History

Playground EA v1.00

Status: Initial experimental release with dual-mode functionality

Description: The first iteration introduced two distinct trading modes: Encroachment Scalping and Liquidity Scalping. This version attempted to combine FVG detection with liquidity level sweeps.

Key Features:

Dual trading mode system (Encroachment Scalp / Liquidity Scalp)

Dynamic lot sizing based on volatility (ATR, Range, or Volume-based)

Encroachment-based entries using FVG ENC point

Liquidity sweep detection and trading

Multiple volatility calculation methods

Session filtering for liquidity scalping

Configurable filters and trend alignment checks

Trailing stop loss functionality

Fixed and FVG-based stop loss options

Trading Modes:

PLAYGROUND_ENCROACHMENT_SCALP: Trades when price closes above/below FVG encroachment point PLAYGROUND_LIQUIDITY_SCALP: Trades on liquidity level sweeps with reversal expectations

Input Parameters:

Base lot size with optional dynamic sizing

Profit target and loss threshold in account currency

FVG detection settings (timeframe, minimum gap size, accuracy mode)

Encroachment filters (minimum gap, trend checking)

Liquidity scalping settings (session filter, minimum distance)

Volatility-based lot adjustment

Stop loss configuration (fixed or trailing)

Known Issues:

Liquidity function did not work as intended

Trades closed immediately in some conditions

Required refinement for practical use

Magic Number: 9999





Playground EA v1.01

Status: Simplified and functional - liquidity mode removed

Description: Version 1.01 addressed the critical issues from v1.00 by removing the non-functional liquidity scalping mode and focusing entirely on encroachment scalping. This resulted in a clean, working implementation.

Changes From v1.00:

Removed liquidity scalping mode entirely

Removed liquidity library dependency

Fixed immediate trade closure issue

Simplified code structure

Focused exclusively on FVG encroachment logic

Removed dynamic lot sizing complexity

Removed trailing stop functionality

Cleaner position management

Key Features:

Single trading mode: Encroachment Scalping

Simple profit/loss management using dollar targets

Optional filters for entry validation

Trend alignment checking (optional)

FVG visualization on chart

Streamlined execution

Trading Logic:

Detects FVG formation

Waits for encroachment point touch

Enters BUY if close above ENC point

Enters SELL if close below ENC point

Exits at fixed profit target or loss threshold

Input Parameters:

Fixed lot size

Profit target (Eprofit) in dollars

Loss threshold (Eloss) in dollars

FVG settings (timeframe, gap size, accuracy)

Optional filters (minimum gap, trend check)

Improvements:

Stable execution

Reliable profit/loss management

No premature trade closures

Works well in testing

Magic Number: 9999





Playground EA v1.02

Status: Dual-mode reintroduction with Silver Bullet timing

Description: Version 1.02 reintroduced a second trading mode but with a completely different approach. Instead of liquidity scalping, it introduced Silver Bullet mode with timed trading windows and liquidity targets. This version also changed how the modes operated - now using enumeration-based selection.

Changes From v1.01:

Reintroduced dual-mode functionality

Added Silver Bullet Encroachment mode

Introduced timed trading windows (Silver Bullet 1, 2, 3)

Added liquidity library back for DOL (Draw On Liquidity) targeting

Mode selection via enumeration (not separate toggles)

Different magic numbers for each mode

Added partial profit taking for Silver Bullet trades

Session-based liquidity targeting

Key Features:

Two distinct trading modes (enum-based selection)

Silver Bullet time windows (3-4am, 10-11am, 2-3pm GMT)

Draw On Liquidity (DOL) targeting

Partial profit taking at multiple targets

Session filtering and priority lists

GMT offset configuration

Trading Modes:

MODE_SILVER_BULLET_ENC: Trades only during Silver Bullet windows

Targets liquidity zones (PDH/PDL, PWH/PWL, session highs/lows)

Multiple profit targets as percentage to DOL

Partial closing at Target 1 (50%), full close at Target 2 MODE_SIMPLE_ENC: One trade at a time

Fixed profit/loss targets in dollars

No time restrictions

Simple entry/exit logic

Silver Bullet Features:

Configurable time windows with GMT offset

Minimum distance to DOL requirement

Two-stage profit targets (50% and 80% to DOL)

Session-based priority lists

Liquidity sweep tracking

Input Parameters:

Mode selection (Silver Bullet or Simple)

GMT offset for session timing

Silver Bullet window toggles (SB1, SB2, SB3)

DOL distance and target percentages

Standard FVG and filter settings

Separate profit/loss settings per mode

Known Issues:

Confusing default timeframe handling

Enumeration-based mode selection less intuitive

Did not properly implement session DOL mapping

Time window calculations needed refinement

Magic Numbers:

Silver Bullet: 1002

Simple Mode: 1003

Playground EA v1.03

Status: Parallel mode execution with proper DOL implementation

Description: Version 1.03 was a significant refactor that allowed both trading modes to run simultaneously with independent operation. It also corrected the Silver Bullet time windows to match the Liquidity Library implementation and improved DOL targeting logic.

Changes From v1.02:

Changed from enum selection to dual boolean toggles

Both modes can now run at the same time

Each mode uses separate magic numbers for independent tracking

Fixed Silver Bullet time windows (7-8am, 2-3pm, 6-7pm GMT+0)

Improved session DOL targeting

Better session data retrieval from Liquidity Library

Clearer configuration output

Key Features:

Simultaneous dual-mode operation

Independent trade management per mode

Corrected Silver Bullet timing windows

Proper session-based DOL targeting

Clean separation of mode logic

Better session high/low tracking

Trading Modes:

Silver Bullet Mode (InpUseSilverBulletMode): SB1: 7-8am GMT+0 targeting session liquidity

SB2: 2-3pm GMT+0 targeting session liquidity

SB3: 6-7pm GMT+0 targeting session liquidity

Multiple trades possible (one per window)

DOL-based profit targets Simple Mode (InpUseSimpleMode): One trade at a time restriction

Dollar-based profit/loss targets

No time restrictions

Independent of Silver Bullet trades

Improvements:

Both modes can be enabled simultaneously

Better error checking for mode activation

Clearer logging and trade identification

Improved session data handling

More intuitive configuration

Session DOL Mapping:

Each Silver Bullet window targets specific session liquidity

Proper priority lists for DOL selection

Session high/low tracking

Fallback to alternative DOL if primary unavailable

Input Parameters:

Boolean toggles for each mode

GMT offset (0 for GMT+0, -4 for New York, etc.)

Individual Silver Bullet window toggles

DOL distance and percentage settings

Standard FVG and filter configurations

Magic Numbers:

Silver Bullet: 1002

Simple Mode: 1003





Playground EA v1.04

Status: Latest version with session-specific DOL and enhanced controls

Description: Version 1.04 is the most refined implementation, introducing session-specific DOL targeting where each Silver Bullet window targets a specific trading session's liquidity. It also added a toggle for Silver Bullet sub-modes (fixed targets vs DOL-based), one-trade-per-window rules, and improved stop loss management.

Changes From v1.03:

Session-specific DOL targeting (each SB window targets different session) SB1 (3-4am) targets Sydney Session H/L SB2 (10-11am) targets Tokyo Session H/L SB3 (2-3pm) targets London Session H/L

Added Silver Bullet sub-mode toggle (fixed vs DOL targets)

Implemented one-trade-per-window rule for Silver Bullet

Removed partial profit taking logic (full close only)

Added stop loss buffer below FVG boundaries

Better window status tracking

Improved position management

Fixed time zone handling

Key Features:

Session-specific liquidity targeting for each window

Dual target mode for Silver Bullet (fixed profit/loss OR DOL-based)

One active trade per Silver Bullet window maximum

Stop loss placed below FVG boundaries with buffer

Window-based trade tracking

Full position closure (no partial takes)

Trading Modes:

Silver Bullet Mode: Fixed Target Sub-mode (InpSBUseFixedTargets = true): Uses Eprofit/Eloss like Simple mode Trades during Silver Bullet windows only One trade per window allowed

DOL Target Sub-mode (InpSBUseFixedTargets = false): Targets session-specific liquidity levels Profit target as percentage to DOL Minimum distance check to DOL One trade per window allowed

Simple Mode: Unchanged from v1.03

One trade at a time globally

Fixed profit/loss targets

Session DOL Targeting:

SB1 (3-4am GMT): Sydney Session High or Low

SB2 (10-11am GMT): Tokyo Session High or Low

SB3 (2-3pm GMT): London Session High or Low

Intelligent selection (high if price below, low if price above)

Stop Loss Implementation:

Placed below FVG bottom (for buys) or above FVG top (for sells)

Configurable buffer in points (default 5 points)

Protects against adverse moves

Loss threshold still applies in dollar terms

One-Trade-Per-Window Rule:

Each Silver Bullet window can have maximum one active trade

Once window's trade is filled, no new trades in that window

Window becomes available when trade is closed

Prevents over-trading within sessions

Input Parameters:

Silver Bullet sub-mode toggle (fixed vs DOL)

Stop loss buffer points

DOL target percentage

Minimum DOL distance

Session-specific window toggles

All standard FVG and filter settings

Improvements:

More disciplined trade management

Better risk control with SL buffers

Clearer session targeting

Prevents window over-trading

Flexible profit target methods

Better logging and status tracking

Magic Numbers:

Silver Bullet: 1004

Simple Mode: 1005





Common Features Across All Versions

FVG Detection

Detects three-candle Fair Value Gaps

Configurable minimum gap size

Optional accuracy mode using lower timeframe

Visual plotting of FVG dots

Encroachment point calculation (mid-point of gap)

Reset detection for inverse candles

Entry Logic

Core rule: Close above ENC = BUY, Close below ENC = SELL

Optional filters (minimum gap size, trend alignment)

FVG type validation

Encroachment confirmation

Position Management

Dollar-based profit targets

Dollar-based loss thresholds

Trade tracking with FVG association

Proper position closure handling

Error handling and logging

Visual Elements

FVG formation dots (green for bullish, red for bearish)

Encroachment dots (orange for bullish bias, blue for bearish bias)

Optional liquidity level lines (v1.00, v1.02-v1.04)

Technical Specifications

Library Dependencies

FVGLibrary.mqh : Required for all versions

: Required for all versions LiquidityLibrary.mqh: Required for v1.00, v1.02, v1.03, v1.04

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Language: MQL5

Minimum Build: Recent MT5 versions with updated MQL5 syntax

Performance Notes

Not optimized for speed

Suitable for experimentation and learning

May generate volume or margin errors in testing

Code prioritizes readability over efficiency

Usage Recommendations

Start with v1.01 for understanding basic encroachment logic Use v1.04 for production testing with enhanced features Adjust lot sizes conservatively Monitor margin requirements in testing Review logs to understand trade decisions

Known Limitations

General

Volume errors may occur during testing

Margin errors possible with certain broker configurations

Not optimized for high-frequency trading

Requires proper FVG and Liquidity library setup

Version-Specific

v1.00: Liquidity mode non-functional, immediate closures

v1.02: Confusing mode selection, time zone issues

All versions: Public test code may show errors (adds personality)

Future Development Ideas

Implement risk-based position sizing

Add session volatility adjustments

Create composite liquidity targeting

Develop multi-timeframe FVG confirmation

Add correlation filters

Implement partial profit strategies

Create backtesting optimization tools

Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor series is provided for educational and experimental purposes only. The author makes no guarantees about profitability or performance. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test thoroughly on demo accounts before considering live trading.

The code represents experimental work and learning exercises. Use at your own risk.

Version Summary Table

Version Key Feature Trading Modes Status v1.00 Dual mode with volatility sizing Encroachment + Liquidity Scalp Broken v1.01 Simplified single mode Encroachment only Working v1.02 Silver Bullet introduction SB + Simple (enum) Functional v1.03 Parallel mode execution SB + Simple (both) Improved v1.04 Session-specific targeting SB (sub-modes) + Simple Refined

Contact & Contributions

This code is open for community use and improvement. Feel free to:

Modify and enhance the code

Share improvements with the community

Report bugs or issues

Suggest new features or modes

Created by: loki Series: Playground EA (Experimental FVG & Liquidity Testing)

End of Documentation