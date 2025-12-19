Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MQL4/5-JsonLib - library for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
- hini
- Views:
- 461
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The original library only supports MQL5, but I made some modifications to support MQL4. You can test the MQL4 version by copying the test script and changing the suffix to mq4.
Original author link: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/62735
Update: Thanks to @fxsaber for the suggestion. The files JsonTypes.mqh, JsonUtils.mqh, and JsonDomBuilder.mqh have been modified to slightly improve parsing speed.
This function performs the main logic of opening a trade. It calculates the opening price, take profit levels and stop loss based on the symbol information and parameters provided by the user. Prepare a trade request (MqlTradeRequest) with the necessary information such as symbol, volume, order type, slippage, comment, magic number, etc. Call the OrderSend function to send the trade request and get the result. SetTypeFillingBySymbol function: determines the order fulfilment type (Fill or Cancel, Immediate or Cancel or Return) according to the symbol's fulfilment policy. GetMinTradeLevel function: calculates the minimum trade level based on the freeze level and stop level of the symbol. Adjusts the minimum level to ensure that it is within certain limits and returns the result.ATR_Momentum_Colour
combination of many familiar indicators for beginner traders
Compression of tick data for storage in a compact form up to 3.5 times more compact than .tcs MQ files. And for fast work with them, because reading 3 bytes takes less time than reading 60 bytes of MqlTick structure.PHSB Screener
This Screener was created to simplify the process of finding assets trading at discounted prices. Initial usage may take slightly longer due to the data loading process for all selected instruments. The tool can scan all available broker assets or be limited to specific asset classes.