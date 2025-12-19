CodeBaseSections
Libraries

MQL4/5-JsonLib - library for MetaTrader 5

ding9736
Published by:
hini
Views:
461
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\Json\Core\
JsonAutoSwitchingParser.mqh (2.6 KB) view
JsonCore.mqh (2.79 KB) view
JsonDocument.mqh (3.94 KB) view
JsonLibMain.mqh (5.2 KB) view
JsonMapper.mqh (0.8 KB) view
JsonNode.mqh (11.02 KB) view
JsonPath.mqh (17.96 KB) view
JsonQuery.mqh (2.32 KB) view
JsonRapidParser.mqh (11.12 KB) view
JsonSerializer.mqh (8.38 KB) view
JsonSmartHashMap.mqh (6.45 KB) view
JsonStream.mqh (6.66 KB) view
JsonStreamParser.mqh (11.9 KB) view
JsonTypes.mqh (7.36 KB) view
JsonUtils.mqh (3.69 KB) view
JsonDomBuilder.mqh (6.95 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\Json\
JsonLib.mqh (14.84 KB) view
Test_JsonLib_Professional.mq5 (28.37 KB) view
The original library only supports MQL5, but I made some modifications to support MQL4. You can test the MQL4 version by copying the test script and changing the suffix to mq4.

Original author link: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/62735

Update: Thanks to @fxsaber for the suggestion. The files JsonTypes.mqh, JsonUtils.mqh, and JsonDomBuilder.mqh have been modified to slightly improve parsing speed.



