Compression of tick data for storage in a compact form up to 3.5 times more compact than .tcs MQ files. And for fast work with them, because reading 3 bytes takes less time than reading 60 bytes of MqlTick structure.

Overview Grid Master EA is an automated trading system that implements a bidirectional grid strategy. It places multiple pending orders above and below the current market price, capturing profits from market oscillations in both directions.

Library for trading session control. At startup it counts the time of trading sessions for all 7 days of the week (on Sat and Sun there can be cryptocurrency trading), up to 10 sessions per day. Then in OnTick() you can do checks, and if a tick came in outside the trading session, you can exit further processing of it.