Compression of tick data for storage in a compact form up to 3.5 times more compact than .tcs MQ files. And for fast work with them, as it takes less time to read 3 bytes than 60 bytes of MqlTick structure.

To store ticks, the differences of Ask and Bid prices from the previous price are used. Often (up to 50...70% of all ticks) it does not exceed (-8...7) points, and it can be recorded with 4 bits. Ask and Bid are combined into 1 byte.

Plus 1 byte to store time difference from 0 to 255 milliseconds (in the code up to 229, values above 229 are used to encode ticks that are beyond -8...7 points).

If prices or times differ by larger values, they are packed into a larger number of bytes.

For additional compression you can apply ZIP archiving. The size of the data is reduced by up to 2 times.

Alternatively, compression to 3 bytes can be done, with Ask and Bid from -129 to 128 compressed to 8 bits or 1 byte each. Plus 1 byte for time - totalling 3 bytes for most ticks.

Sometimes(https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/499639/page6#comment_58544810), if there are more ticks compressed to 2 bytes than to 4 bytes, it is more efficient to compress to 3 bytes. You have to look at the instrument statistics.

You can switch the maximum compression to 3 bytes with the command:

Tick elements for storage in compressed form



3 variants of tick elements for storage are programmed:

Ask, Bid, time_msc Ask, Bid, time_msc, volume_real All elements Ask, Bid, Last, time_msc, volume_real, flags (int volume is calculated from volume_real).

They can also be additionally compressed in ZIP. There will be 6 variants in total



method= 1 ;

Before starting the compression, you need to pass the variant of ticks storage and some standard parameters used for calculations and normalisation of prices to the class.



TickCompressor Compressor2; double VolumeStep_= SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); Compressor2.Start(method, _Point ,VolumeStep_, _Digits );

If the Expert Advisor uses flags, they can be restored from price changes by the command



#define RestoreFlags

The Expert Advisor for compression test is attached, it will give statistics on speed and compression rate. You can see an example of compression and decompression of ticks in it.



An example of the Expert Advisor for trading can be viewed here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/65821.

Statistics for 2 and 3 bytes compression:



Compression to 2 bytes: Compression to 3 bytes

Ticks: 47707712

Compressed size: 135718404

Compressed 2862666420 bytes into 135718404 bytes ==> 4.74%

Compress performance: 764 MB/s

Compress performance: 13.4 Ticks (millions)/sec.

Compress performance criterion: 281.7

Decompress performance: 3550 MB/s

Decompress performance: 62.0 Ticks (millions)/sec.

Decompress performance criterion: 1308.8





Statistics from expert https://www. mql5.com/en/code/65821

for BTCUSDT



-------------------- Statistics: --------------------

2 bytes: 70.1%, 50705359 ticks

4 bytes: 17.1%, 12350966 ticks

5 bytes: 12.7%, 9185484 ticks

6 bytes: 0.0%, 15274 ticks

11 bytes: 0.1%, 46214 ticks

12 bytes: 0.0%, 1 ticks

24 bytes: 0.0%, 1 ticks

Total: 72303299 ticks, 197342036 bytes.

Average: 2.729 bytes per tick

UnZipped size: 197342036. Zipped size: 108302550. ZIP compression: 54.9%

Average: 1.498 bytes per tick



For EURUSD



-------------------- Statistics: --------------------

2 bytes: 66.2%, 29694779 ticks

4 bytes: 2.3%, 1022937 ticks

5 bytes: 31.5%, 14106637 ticks

6 bytes: 0.0%, 25 ticks

7 bytes: 0.0%, 8 ticks

11 bytes: 0.0%, 800 ticks

12 bytes: 0.0%, 3 ticks

13 bytes: 0.0%, 4 ticks

24 bytes: 0.0%, 1 ticks

Total: 44825194 ticks, 134023609 bytes.

Average: 2.99 bytes per tick

UnZipped size: 134023609. Zipped size: 95495454. ZIP compression: 71.3 %

Average: 2.13 bytes per tick

Ticks: 47707712

Compressed size: 169378137

Compressed 2862462720 bytes into 169378137 bytes ==> 5.92%

Compress performance: 623 MB/s

Compress performance: 10.9 Ticks (millions)/sec.

Compress performance criterion: 183.9

Decompress performance: 3225 MB/s

Decompress performance: 56.4 Ticks (millions)/sec.

Decompress performance criterion: 952.6

Correct = true



Statistics from Expert https://www. mql5.com/en/code/65821

for BTCUSDT



-------------------- Statistics: --------------------

3 bytes: 86.6%, 62644158 ticks

4 bytes: 0.6%, 412167 ticks

5 bytes: 12.7%, 9185484 ticks

6 bytes: 0.0%, 15274 ticks

11 bytes: 0.1%, 46214 ticks

12 bytes: 0.0%, 1 ticks

24 bytes: 0.0%, 1 ticks

Total: 72303299 ticks, 236108596 bytes.

Average: 3.266 bytes per tick

UnZipped size: 236108596. Zipped size: 105802525. ZIP compression: 44.8%

Average: 1.463 bytes per tick



For EURUSD



3 bytes: 66.5%, 29801633 ticks

4 bytes: 2.0%, 916083 ticks

5 bytes: 31.5%, 14106637 ticks

6 bytes: 0.0%, 25 ticks

7 bytes: 0.0%, 8 ticks

11 bytes: 0.0%, 800 ticks

12 bytes: 0.0%, 3 ticks

13 bytes: 0.0%, 4 ticks

24 bytes: 0.0%, 1 ticks

Total: 44825194 ticks, 163611534 bytes.

Average: 3.65 bytes per tick

UnZipped size: 163611534. Zipped size: 96541155. ZIP compression: 59.0%

Average: 2.154 bytes per tick

Code examples

Tick compression

Block by block:



int ZIPpos= 0 ; if (Amount>ticks_per_block){ for ( int start= 0 ; start<Amount; start+=ticks_per_block){ Compressor2.Compress(Ticks, tmp, start, (Amount > start + ticks_per_block ? ticks_per_block : Amount - start)); ZIPpos+= ArrayCopy (Ticks2,tmp,ZIPpos); } } else { Compressor2.Compress(Ticks, Ticks2, 0 , Amount); }

If you set the number of ticks in 1 block to be greater than the total number of ticks in the array, it will be compressed into 1 block.

If you always need compression into 1 block, you can use

Compressor2.Compress(Ticks,Ticks2);

But the speed of decompression of such a large or very large block may be 2 times slower. Also there will be a large memory consumption for a large block.





Unpacking ticks

When unpacking it is desirable to know the number of packed ticks. The receiver array must have this size.

ArrayResize (Ticks3,Amount);

The size can be saved in a file, for example. And then use it when unpacking.

If the size is unknown, you can change the size inside the loop by the number of ticks in the block

ArrayResize (Ticks3,total_ticks+ticks_per_block, 10000000 );





This code gets ticks block by block. If there is only 1 big block, it counts it correctly too. Ticks are not collected into a large array, but can be processed immediately by your Strategy(Ticks3[j]) strategy;

while (ZIPpos< ArraySize (Ticks2)){ nextSize=Compressor3.ArrToInt(Ticks2,ZIPpos); uint s = ArrayCopy (tmp,Ticks2, 0 ,ZIPpos,nextSize); total_ticks+=Compressor3.DeCompress(tmp,Ticks3,nextSize, 0 ); ZIPpos+=nextSize; for ( int j = 0 ; j < ticks; j++){ Strategy(Ticks3[j]);} };





Collects ticks from all blocks into one big array:

while (ZIPpos< ArraySize (Ticks2)){ nextSize=Compressor3.ArrToInt(Ticks2,ZIPpos); uint s = ArrayCopy (tmp,Ticks2, 0 ,ZIPpos,nextSize); total_ticks=Compressor3.DeCompress(tmp,Ticks3,nextSize,total_ticks); ZIPpos+=nextSize; };



Or a single line. Only 1 block should be recorded. If more - use the 2 code variants above.



total_ticks=Compressor3.DeCompress(Ticks2,Ticks3);



