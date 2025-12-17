Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Open Trade - script for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 1543
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This function executes the main logic for initiating a trade.
- It calculates the opening price, take profit levels and stop loss based on the symbol information and parameters provided by the user.
- Prepares a trade request (MqlTradeRequest) with essential details such as symbol, volume, order type, slippage, comment, magic number, etc.
- Invoke the OrderSend function to send the trade request and get the result.
SetTypeFillingBySymbol function:
- This function determines the type of order fulfilment (Fill or Cancel, Immediate or Cancel or Return) according to the symbol's fulfilment policy.
GetMinTradeLevel function:
- Calculates the minimum trade level considering the freeze level and stop level of the symbol. Adjusts the minimum level to ensure that it is within specified limits and returns the result."
Translated from Spanish by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/es/code/48110
ATR_Momentum_Colour
combination of many familiar indicators for beginner tradersIndices Tester
The EA only trades buy positions and does not use Sl and TP.
MQL4/5-JsonLib
A JSON library that supports MQL4/MQL5TickCompressor - with compression of 1 tick to 2-3 bytes on average
Compression of tick data for storage in a compact form up to 3.5 times more compact than .tcs MQ files. And for fast work with them, because reading 3 bytes takes less time than reading 60 bytes of MqlTick structure.