Dynamic Gaussian Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 1368
-
Brief description of "Dynamic Gaussian Channel" indicator
Purpose
The indicator builds dynamic support and resistance levels based on smoothed price data using Gaussian filter.
Key features
-
Three lines: resistance (DRAW_LINE), median (DRAW_LINE), support (DRAW_LINE).
-
Algorithm:
-
Applies Gaussian smoothing to high/low prices
-
Finds extrema for the specified period
-
Builds a channel based on the smoothed values
-
-
Customisable parameters:
-
Calculation period (InpPeriod)
-
Line colours and styles for each level
-
Working principle
-
Initialisation: calculates Gaussian filter weights for smoothing
-
Smoothing: applies the filter to high and low prices
-
Definition of levels:
-
Resistance = maximum of smoothed high for the period
-
Support = minimum of smoothed low for the period
-
Median = average between support and resistance
-
Implementation Features
-
Uses indicator buffers for three levels
-
Gaussian filter with 5 bars window
-
Optimised recalculation of new bars only
-
Supports various timeframes
The indicator is useful for identifying dynamic support/resistance levels and defining price channels in the market.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/65370
