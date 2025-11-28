Brief description of "Dynamic Gaussian Channel" indicator

Purpose

The indicator builds dynamic support and resistance levels based on smoothed price data using Gaussian filter.

Key features

Three lines : resistance (DRAW_LINE), median (DRAW_LINE), support (DRAW_LINE).

Algorithm : Applies Gaussian smoothing to high/low prices Finds extrema for the specified period Builds a channel based on the smoothed values

Customisable parameters : Calculation period (InpPeriod) Line colours and styles for each level



Working principle

Initialisation: calculates Gaussian filter weights for smoothing Smoothing: applies the filter to high and low prices Definition of levels: Resistance = maximum of smoothed high for the period

Support = minimum of smoothed low for the period

Median = average between support and resistance

Implementation Features

Uses indicator buffers for three levels

Gaussian filter with 5 bars window

Optimised recalculation of new bars only

Supports various timeframes

The indicator is useful for identifying dynamic support/resistance levels and defining price channels in the market.







