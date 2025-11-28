CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Dynamic Gaussian Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

[Deleted] | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
1368
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Brief description of "Dynamic Gaussian Channel" indicator

Purpose

The indicator builds dynamic support and resistance levels based on smoothed price data using Gaussian filter.

Key features

  • Three lines: resistance (DRAW_LINE), median (DRAW_LINE), support (DRAW_LINE).

  • Algorithm:

    • Applies Gaussian smoothing to high/low prices

    • Finds extrema for the specified period

    • Builds a channel based on the smoothed values

  • Customisable parameters:

    • Calculation period (InpPeriod)

    • Line colours and styles for each level

Working principle

  1. Initialisation: calculates Gaussian filter weights for smoothing

  2. Smoothing: applies the filter to high and low prices

  3. Definition of levels:

    • Resistance = maximum of smoothed high for the period

    • Support = minimum of smoothed low for the period

    • Median = average between support and resistance

Implementation Features

  • Uses indicator buffers for three levels

  • Gaussian filter with 5 bars window

  • Optimised recalculation of new bars only

  • Supports various timeframes

The indicator is useful for identifying dynamic support/resistance levels and defining price channels in the market.


Screen 1

Screen 2

Screen 3

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/65370

RSI MA Signal Indicator RSI MA Signal Indicator

A simple signal indicator based on RSI and Moving Average. Draws Buy/Sell arrows when RSI is above/below 50 and Price is above/below MA.

Comment Comment

A simple comment.

Positions Summary Info byPairs Positions Summary Info byPairs

Script for displaying updating data on open positions.

Tillson T3 Tillson T3

Tillson T3 with EMA calculations done without auxiliary indicator buffers.