Example:

#include <Comm.mqh> int _x = 0 , _y = 10 , _z = 100 ; int OnInit ( void ) { EventSetMillisecondTimer ( 30 ); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnTimer () { Comm( StringFormat ( "x=%d

y=%d

z=%d" , _x, _y, _z), clrYellow , 50 ); _x++; _y += 10 ; _z += 100 ; } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { EventKillTimer (); DeinitComm(); }













Several examples are provided inside the Comm.mqh file





update 24.01.2025 v1.08

update 03.02.2025 v1.09



It became necessary to output information from the service. I decided to output it to the first chart in the terminal. I added the ability to specify chart ID in the comment.

update 31.05.2025 v1.10 made some small changes so that the new compiler would not swear.





