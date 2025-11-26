CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Libraries

Comment - library for MetaTrader 5

Aleksandr Slavskii | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
1214
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Example.mq5 (0.94 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
Comm.mqh (19.82 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Example:

#include <Comm.mqh>
int _x = 0, _y = 10, _z = 100;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit(void)
  {
   EventSetMillisecondTimer(30);
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTimer()
  {
   Comm(StringFormat("x=%d\ny=%d\nz=%d", _x, _y, _z),clrYellow,50);
   _x++;
   _y += 10;
   _z += 100;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   EventKillTimer();
   DeinitComm();
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+


1111


Several examples are provided inside the Comm.mqh file


update 24.01.2025 v1.08

update 03.02.2025 v1.09

It became necessary to output information from the service. I decided to output it to the first chart in the terminal. I added the ability to specify chart ID in the comment.

update 31.05.2025 v1.10 made some small changes so that the new compiler would not swear.


    Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
    Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/48689

    HorizontalTrendLines HorizontalTrendLines

    MT5 version of the indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25465

    Script with example functions for creating graphical objects Script with example functions for creating graphical objects

    The script provides a set of functions for creating all standard graphical objects for use in your own developments. The functions presented in the script can be used "as is" or modified to your requirements.

    RSI MA Signal Indicator RSI MA Signal Indicator

    A simple signal indicator based on RSI and Moving Average. Draws Buy/Sell arrows when RSI is above/below 50 and Price is above/below MA.

    Dynamic Gaussian Channel Dynamic Gaussian Channel

    This indicator builds a dynamic price channel using Gaussian smoothing to determine support and resistance lines. It calculates smoothed high and low price values for a given period, finds their extrema and displays three lines: upper resistance (maximum of smoothed high), lower support (minimum of smoothed low) and the middle line between them, forming an adaptive trading channel.