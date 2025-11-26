Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Comment - library for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 1214
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Example:
#include <Comm.mqh> int _x = 0, _y = 10, _z = 100; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit(void) { EventSetMillisecondTimer(30); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { Comm(StringFormat("x=%d\ny=%d\nz=%d", _x, _y, _z),clrYellow,50); _x++; _y += 10; _z += 100; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { EventKillTimer(); DeinitComm(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Several examples are provided inside the Comm.mqh file
update 24.01.2025 v1.08
update 03.02.2025 v1.09
It became necessary to output information from the service. I decided to output it to the first chart in the terminal. I added the ability to specify chart ID in the comment.
update 31.05.2025 v1.10 made some small changes so that the new compiler would not swear.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/48689
MT5 version of the indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/25465Script with example functions for creating graphical objects
The script provides a set of functions for creating all standard graphical objects for use in your own developments. The functions presented in the script can be used "as is" or modified to your requirements.
A simple signal indicator based on RSI and Moving Average. Draws Buy/Sell arrows when RSI is above/below 50 and Price is above/below MA.Dynamic Gaussian Channel
This indicator builds a dynamic price channel using Gaussian smoothing to determine support and resistance lines. It calculates smoothed high and low price values for a given period, finds their extrema and displays three lines: upper resistance (maximum of smoothed high), lower support (minimum of smoothed low) and the middle line between them, forming an adaptive trading channel.