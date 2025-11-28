CodeBaseSections
Positions Summary Info byPairs - script for MetaTrader 5

The script aggregates total profits and swaps for each pair, which is convenient for hedging accounts and strategies where multiple entries are made based on signals.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/48663

