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Data collector (profit/equity) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Macd is the first to indicate bearish or bullish direction, secondly SAR in correlation with price indicates a swing in direction (Sar Flip above or below price), third conformation is the sma 40 shifted 3 and the closed price above or below the sma.Heikin Ashi MT4 EA
Designed to trade using Heikin Ashi candles. By smoothing price action and filtering out market noise, this EA creates a clear map of market direction, allowing traders to catch strong trends, avoid false reversals, and manage trades with confidence.
This indicator is an enhanced version of the standard ZigZag used in MetaTrader 4. It automatically detects and labels structural price points: Higher High (HH), Higher Low (HL), Lower High (LH), and Lower Low (LL). The indicator draws trend lines between ZigZag points and prints the market structure on the chart in real time. Useful for: • Market structure analysis (HH, HL, LH, LL) • Pattern recognition (Head & Shoulders, Quasimodo, Break of Structure) • Trend continuation / reversal confirmation • Dashboard scanners and multi-timeframe systems The code has been optimized to remove warnings, uses only MQL4-compatible functions, and ensures clean object management with timeframe tagging. Suitable for manual traders, system builders, and EA developers.MACD-v
MACD-v is a volatility-normalised variation of the classic MACD. It provides momentum, crossover and expansion/contraction signals with enhanced stability across multiple market conditions.