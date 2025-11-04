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Indicators

Data collector (profit/equity) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Tomasz Adrian Bialous
Tomasz Adrian Bialous

Tomasz Adrian Bialous

3 codes 1 topic 2 comments
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5583
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(2)
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I wrote this indicator to compare two modes, timeframes and analyze the settings of my EA. You can make adjustments to suit your requirements or add something. The data collected is saved to a file every 5 minutes (one file per instance).

edit: I made some corrections

drawing line

drawing histogram

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