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Tuyul Uncensored - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Trend Equilibrium Indicator TrendEQ dynamically analyses market trends by combining momentum and volatility. By measuring momentum against market trends, TrendEQ provides a reliable measure of trend strength and direction.Risk management and bot ict daily bias
The RiskManagement library in MQL5 provides efficient and dynamic risk management, optimised to minimise resources. It allows setting maximum profit and loss limits with customisable modifiers. It includes OCO order control and tools for candlestick management and price conversions.
The Watermark indicator is lightweight and efficient, designed to display an informative watermark over the main MetaTrader 5 chart. It automatically shows the current symbol, chart time and asset description, allowing traders to customise their interface with style and convenience.Daily VWAP
Daily VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) is a simple yet powerful indicator that calculates and displays the Volume Weighted Average Price for each trading day. Ideal for identifying intraday fair value and supporting your daily trading decisions.