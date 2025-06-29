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Tuyul Uncensored - expert for MetaTrader 5

Taufiqurrachman Assauqi
Taufiqurrachman Assauqi

Taufiqurrachman Assauqi

4.5 (2)
Newbie
2 products 7 codes 2 comments
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3243
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(3)
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Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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I want to copy and try, create an expert advisor to imitate the trading method in the YouTube video.

btw, the zigzag is not quite right , 

backtest


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