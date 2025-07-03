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Daily VWAP - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Daily VWAP: Your Essential Intraday Fair Value Indicator
The Daily VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) is a precisely coded custom indicator designed to provide traders with a critical piece of intraday analysis: the volume-weighted average price, reset daily. Unlike traditional moving averages, VWAP incorporates volume into its calculation, giving more weight to prices where more trading activity occurred. This makes it an incredibly valuable tool for gauging the true fair value of an asset throughout the trading day.
This indicator calculates the cumulative sum of (Price * Volume) divided by the cumulative volume for each day, starting fresh at the beginning of every new trading session. It plots a smooth line directly on your chart, making it easy to visualize where the majority of today's trading volume has occurred relative to price.
Why use Daily VWAP?
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Identify Intraday Fair Value: Understand the average price at which an asset has traded, adjusted for volume, providing a clear benchmark for bullish or bearish sentiment.
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Strategic Entry & Exit Points: Many institutional traders use VWAP as a key reference point. Price trading above VWAP can indicate bullish sentiment, while price below VWAP may suggest bearish control. This offers valuable insights for potential entry and exit strategies.
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Trend Confirmation: Use VWAP to confirm the strength of an intraday trend. A strong trend often sees price maintaining its position relative to VWAP.
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Simple & Uncluttered: Despite its sophisticated calculation, the Daily VWAP is presented as a single, clear line on your chart, keeping your analysis clean and focused.
Features of this Source Code:
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Daily Reset: The VWAP calculation automatically resets at the start of each new trading day, providing a fresh perspective on daily market activity.
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Robust Calculation: Utilizes standard MQL5 functions for accurate calculation of typical price and volume.
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Clean Plotting: Displays a distinct blue line on your chart for easy identification.
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Open Source: Full MQL5 source code is provided, allowing for complete transparency, learning, and further customization by the community.
The Watermark indicator is lightweight and efficient, designed to display an informative watermark over the main MetaTrader 5 chart. It automatically shows the current symbol, chart time and asset description, allowing traders to customise their interface with style and convenience.Tuyul Uncensored
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Weekly VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) is a powerful MQL5 indicator that calculates and displays the Volume Weighted Average Price for each trading week. It's a crucial tool for identifying weekly fair value and understanding the underlying sentiment over a longer timeframe.Monthly VWAP
Monthly VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) is an essential MQL5 indicator that calculates and displays the Volume Weighted Average Price for each trading month. It's a powerful tool for understanding long-term market sentiment, identifying key monthly fair value, and informing strategic decisions.