The RiskManagement library in MQL5 provides efficient and dynamic risk management, optimised to minimise resources. It allows setting maximum profit and loss limits with customisable modifiers. It includes OCO order control and tools for candlestick management and price conversions.

A compound interest calculator for the trader. Calculates, based on your parameters, your risk of ruin, and the optimal risk per trade. Gives a forecast of your capital size in a year, month, and at the end of the term.