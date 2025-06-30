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Indicators

Watermark - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Gustavo Franthesco Kerntopf
Gustavo Franthesco Kerntopf

Gustavo Franthesco Kerntopf

  • Professor / Diretor escolar at  Prefeitura Municiapl de São José
  • Brazil
  • 1971
Professor de Ciências na rede fundamental de ensino e trader desde 2019.
7 codes 1 topic 6 comments
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4769
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Watermark.mq5 (12.1 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Key Features

1. dynamic watermarking

  • Automatically displays the current symbol (e.g. EURUSD) and the active timeframe (e.g. M15).
  • Shows the description of the asset (such as "EURUSD - Euro vs US Dollar" or "XAUUSD - Gold").
  • Fully visible on the chart without hindering visual analysis.

2. responsive design

  • Adjusts the font size in proportion to the screen resolution.
  • Repositions centred elements even after the chart has been resized.
  • Works in any MetaTrader 5 window size.

3 Simple customisation

  • Watermark colour : Set with RGBA to adjust transparency and tone.
  • Font size : Configurable via input parameter ( InputFontSize ).

4 . lightweight and efficient

  • Does not use buffers or technical plots.
  • Consumes few MT5 terminal resources.
  • Clean and modular code, easy to integrate or adapt.

5. full compatibility

  • Currency pairs
  • Indices
  • Commodities (such as gold and silver)
  • Futures contracts
  • Stocks



    Translated from Portuguese by MetaQuotes Ltd.
    Original code: https://www.mql5.com/pt/code/59930

    Tuyul Uncensored Tuyul Uncensored

    try to imitate trading system using expert advisor

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