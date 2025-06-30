Trend Equilibrium Indicator TrendEQ dynamically analyses market trends by combining momentum and volatility. By measuring momentum against market trends, TrendEQ provides a reliable measure of trend strength and direction.

Daily VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) is a simple yet powerful indicator that calculates and displays the Volume Weighted Average Price for each trading day. Ideal for identifying intraday fair value and supporting your daily trading decisions.

Weekly VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) is a powerful MQL5 indicator that calculates and displays the Volume Weighted Average Price for each trading week. It's a crucial tool for identifying weekly fair value and understanding the underlying sentiment over a longer timeframe.