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Watermark - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Key Features
1. dynamic watermarking
- Automatically displays the current symbol (e.g. EURUSD) and the active timeframe (e.g. M15).
- Shows the description of the asset (such as "EURUSD - Euro vs US Dollar" or "XAUUSD - Gold").
- Fully visible on the chart without hindering visual analysis.
2. responsive design
- Adjusts the font size in proportion to the screen resolution.
- Repositions centred elements even after the chart has been resized.
- Works in any MetaTrader 5 window size.
3 Simple customisation
- Watermark colour : Set with RGBA to adjust transparency and tone.
- Font size : Configurable via input parameter ( InputFontSize ).
4 . lightweight and efficient
- Does not use buffers or technical plots.
- Consumes few MT5 terminal resources.
- Clean and modular code, easy to integrate or adapt.
5. full compatibility
- Currency pairs
- Indices
- Commodities (such as gold and silver)
- Futures contracts
- Stocks
Translated from Portuguese by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/pt/code/59930
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