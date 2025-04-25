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Indicators

Fair Value Gaps - indicator for MetaTrader 4

maximo
maximo

maximo

25 codes 5 topics 66 comments
Views:
13749
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Updated:
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Fair Value Gaps indicator or 'imbalance areas' where markets often move back to.


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