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Fair Value Gaps - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This EA scalps using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) Indicator, Stochastic Oscillator Indicator, and Bollinger Bands Indicator to identify trend or counter-trend opportunities. As a multi-pair EA, it scans multiple currency pairs for signals. This EA comes with a variety of features, including Trailing, Risk Management, Money Management, Restriction Mode, and more. With the right settings, it has the potential to generate significant profits.Adjustable Moving Average EA
This Expert Advisor opens trades based on the crossover of two adjustable moving averages. You can fully customize the periods, type (e.g., EMA, SMA), and direction (long-only, short-only, or both). It includes optional Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop settings.
This MQL4 code implements an Expert Advisor (EA) that trades based on the Stochastic Oscillator and Bollinger Bands indicators across multiple timeframes (M1, M5, and M15).RSI Timeframe Analyzer
A powerful multi-timeframe RSI dashboard that visually displays the overbought, oversold, and neutral RSI status across 9 different timeframes — from M1 to MN1.