This EA scalps using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) Indicator, Stochastic Oscillator Indicator, and Bollinger Bands Indicator to identify trend or counter-trend opportunities. As a multi-pair EA, it scans multiple currency pairs for signals. This EA comes with a variety of features, including Trailing, Risk Management, Money Management, Restriction Mode, and more. With the right settings, it has the potential to generate significant profits.

This Expert Advisor opens trades based on the crossover of two adjustable moving averages. You can fully customize the periods, type (e.g., EMA, SMA), and direction (long-only, short-only, or both). It includes optional Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop settings.