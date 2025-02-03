Support and Resistance MetaTrader indicator — as the name of this indicator suggests, it displays the support and resistance levels. It shows them directly on the chart, providing an easy help when you want to set stop-loss or take-profit level, or when you want to see the next market target. This indicator uses the standard MetaTrader Fractals indicator (by Bill Williams' method) and has no changeable input parameters. This indicator is available for MetaTrader version 4 and 5.

Spread MetaTrader indicator — displays current spread in the main window of the chart. You can modify the font parameters, indicator's position and the normalization of the spread value. The spread is redrawn after each tick, ensuring the most current and active spread value. This can be useful for brokers with variable spreads or with spreads that are widened often. You can also enable a spread label to be shown near the current Bid line. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5.