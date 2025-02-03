Schaff Trend Cycle (MetaTrader indicator) — is a cyclical oscillator created by calculating the stochastic over stochastic over a MACD line using cycles. The result is the improved version of the oscillator that is not choppy during the trends and reacts to the changes very fast. It was developed by Doug Schaff, who assumed that the currency trends accelerate and decelerate in cycles. Its algorithm was made public in 2008. Schaff Trend Cycle tries to combine two different methods of determining the trend direction changes — MACD and smoothed stochastic oscillator. The value of the indicator fluctuates between 0 and 100. Two trigger levels are used — 25 and 75. Optional alerts are available. You can download this indicator for MT4, MT5

RSIOMA MetaTrader indicator — this indicator takes two moving averages, calculates their RSI (Relative Strength Index) and then also adds a moving average of the calculated RSI. These two lines now can accurately signal the trend changes. They are shown in the separate window where they change from 0 to 100. The auxiliary histogram is shown for a quick-glance view of the current trend. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5 versions of the MetaTrader platform.