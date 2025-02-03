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Support and Resistance MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Support and Resistance MetaTrader indicator — as the name of this indicator suggests, it displays the support and resistance levels. It shows them directly on the chart, providing an easy help when you want to set stop-loss or take-profit level, or when you want to see the next market target. This indicator uses the standard MetaTrader Fractals indicator (by Bill Williams' method) and has no changeable input parameters. This indicator is available for MetaTrader version 4 and 5.
Input parameters
- EnableNativeAlerts (default = false) — if true, a native MetaTrader popup alert will be used when price closes above or below the support or resistance level.
- EnableEmailAlerts (default = false) — if true, an email message will be sent when price closes above or below the support or resistance level. Email should be properly configured in MetaTrader via Tools->Options->Email.
- EnablePushAlerts (default = false) — if true, an email message will be sent when price closes above or below the support or resistance level. Notifications should be properly configured in MetaTrader via Tools->Options->Notifications.
- TriggerCandle (default = Previous) — the candle to issue alerts on: Previous — the most recently closed candle or Current — the yet unfinished candle.
Spread MetaTrader indicator — displays current spread in the main window of the chart. You can modify the font parameters, indicator's position and the normalization of the spread value. The spread is redrawn after each tick, ensuring the most current and active spread value. This can be useful for brokers with variable spreads or with spreads that are widened often. You can also enable a spread label to be shown near the current Bid line. The indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5.Schaff Trend Cycle MT4
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TD Sequential Ultimate MetaTrader indicator shows all parts of the TD Sequential method developed by the legendary technical analyst, Tom DeMark. TD Sequential Ultimate displays Buy and Sell Setups, including the Setup Perfection arrows, Buy and Sell Countdowns, including the failed count 13 attempts, and TDST Support and Resistance levels. Unlike many other implementations of the TD Sequential method, this indicator offers multiple improvements:Total Power Indicator MT4
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