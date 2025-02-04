Total Power Indicator (MetaTrader indicator) — is based on the two standard indicators — Bear Power and Bull Power. The indicator calculates how many bullish and bearish bars were there during a given look-back period and then calculates the proportional index for bears, bulls, and total (calculated as the absolute difference between bulls and bears) for the current bar. This way, we get continuous lines of the relative average bear and bull power over a period, removing the main disadvantage of the original Bear/Bull Power indicators — the lack of a long-term perspective. The original MetaTrader 4 version of Total Power Indicator was created by Daniel Fernandez of Asirikuy.com in 2011. The version for MT5 is now also available.

TD Sequential Ultimate MetaTrader indicator shows all parts of the TD Sequential method developed by the legendary technical analyst, Tom DeMark. TD Sequential Ultimate displays Buy and Sell Setups, including the Setup Perfection arrows, Buy and Sell Countdowns, including the failed count 13 attempts, and TDST Support and Resistance levels. Unlike many other implementations of the TD Sequential method, this indicator offers multiple improvements: