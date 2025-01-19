The indicator shows the names of the days of the week as text labels on the chart.

Symbol Swap Panel: Effortlessly switch the active symbol on your chart while simultaneously adding the new symbol to Market Watch. This tool ensures seamless integration and access to real-time market data, optimizing your trading workflow.

Candle Range MetaTrader indicator — is a very simple and lightweight indicator that displays the candle's range in pips on mouseover. In addition, to the High/Low range, it can optionally display the body size (Open/Close) for candles. Multiple display parameters are available to control how the indicator looks. This indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5 versions of the trading platform.

CloseAllOrdersEA for MetaTrader 4 closes all existing orders upon initialization. It works by: OnInit: Calls CloseAllOrders to shut down all market and pending orders. OnDeinit: Only logs deinitialization. OnTick: No action needed as orders are closed on start. CloseAllOrders: Loops from last to first order, retries up to 3 times to close/delete orders with error handling, uses current price for market orders, and deletes pending orders. Error Handling: Logs detailed errors for unsuccessful operations.