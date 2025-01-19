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Market Watch Panel Utility - expert for MetaTrader 4
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The utility also includes the ability to store symbols in a text file, ensuring that the panel loads with the saved symbols each time. Users can save, reset the symbol list, and even customize the panel’s appearance by changing text and window colors. It functions like a traditional market data window, offering a simple way to monitor symbol prices and stay updated.
Main Input:
- Panel background color: Sets the background color of the entire panel (default: White).
- Panel text color: Defines the color of the text displayed on the panel (default: DarkBlue).
- Panel client background: Adjusts the background color of the client area within the panel (default: LightGray).
- Panel main text color: Specifies the main text color within the panel (default: Purple).
***NOTE***:The current "Market Watch Panel Utility" code excludes a default button image. Without adding a BMP image, the button will work but remain invisible.
To customize the button image in the Market Watch Panel Utility, follow these steps:
- Place your own BMP image (24-bit format) in the MQL5/Images folder.
- Modify the code to reference your custom image by changing the resource path to point to the new image file.
- Ensure the image is correctly formatted and the path is accurate to avoid errors during compilation.
This allows users to personalize the panel by using their own button images.
Symbol Swap Panel: Effortlessly switch the active symbol on your chart while simultaneously adding the new symbol to Market Watch. This tool ensures seamless integration and access to real-time market data, optimizing your trading workflow.Day of Week
The indicator shows the names of the days of the week as text labels on the chart.
Candle Range MetaTrader indicator — is a very simple and lightweight indicator that displays the candle's range in pips on mouseover. In addition, to the High/Low range, it can optionally display the body size (Open/Close) for candles. Multiple display parameters are available to control how the indicator looks. This indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5 versions of the trading platform.EA CloseAll
CloseAllOrdersEA for MetaTrader 4 closes all existing orders upon initialization. It works by: OnInit: Calls CloseAllOrders to shut down all market and pending orders. OnDeinit: Only logs deinitialization. OnTick: No action needed as orders are closed on start. CloseAllOrders: Loops from last to first order, retries up to 3 times to close/delete orders with error handling, uses current price for market orders, and deletes pending orders. Error Handling: Logs detailed errors for unsuccessful operations.