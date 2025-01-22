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Candle Range MetaTrader indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Candle Range MetaTrader indicator — is a very simple and lightweight indicator that displays the candle's range in pips on mouseover. In addition, to the High/Low range, it can optionally display the body size (Open/Close) for candles. Multiple display parameters are available to control how the indicator looks. This indicator is available for both MT4 and MT5 versions of the trading platform.
Input parameters
- ShowBodySize (default = false) — if true, a candle's body size will also be shown.
- HavePipettes (default = false) — if true, the indicator will assume that the currency pair's quote contains pipettes and will show the pip ranges accordingly.
- TrueRange (default = false) — if true, the indicator will calculate true range (including the gap part) instead of the normal range.
- font_color (default = clrLightGray) — the color of the candle range indicator.
- font_size (default = 10) — the size of the candle range indicator.
- font_face (default = "Verdana") — the font of the candle range indicator.
- corner (default = CORNER_LEFT_UPPER) — the location for the candle range indicator on the chart.
- distance_x (default = 3) — the horizontal distance from the corner to the indicator.
- distance_y (default = 12) — the vertical distance from the corner to the indicator.
- DrawTextAsBackground (default = false) — if true, the text label with the candle range value will be drawn as background. It can be useful if you want to prevent the indicator from obscuring the chart.
- ObjectPrefix (default = "CR-") — the prefix for chart objects for compatibility with other indicators.
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