A real-time monitoring tool for MetaTrader 4 that displays key financial data, allows quick symbol switching, and customizable symbol lists. Save and reload symbols, reset lists, and customize text and panel colors for a personalized trading experience.

Symbol Swap Panel: Effortlessly switch the active symbol on your chart while simultaneously adding the new symbol to Market Watch. This tool ensures seamless integration and access to real-time market data, optimizing your trading workflow.