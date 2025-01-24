

English Explanation:

Using the CloseAllOrdersEA in MetaTrader 4 offers several benefits:

Emergency Closure : In case of unexpected market movements or if you need to exit all positions quickly, this EA can help close all your open and pending orders at once, minimizing potential losses.

Risk Management : It's an effective tool for risk management, allowing traders to instantly clear their books when they detect a significant change in market conditions or when they need to reassess their strategy without the burden of open positions.

Time Efficiency : Instead of manually closing each order one by one, which can be time-consuming especially during high volatility or when you have numerous trades, this EA automates the process, saving time.

Avoiding Emotional Trading : By automating the closure of all orders, it removes the emotional decision-making process out of the equation, ensuring that decisions are based on pre-set rules rather than panic or greed.

Testing and Strategy Changes : If you're testing strategies or need to switch strategies, closing all positions can be done swiftly, allowing you to start with a clean slate for new strategy implementations.

Error Reduction : Manual trading can lead to human errors like closing the wrong order or missing some orders. The EA reduces these risks by performing the task systematically.