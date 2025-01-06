This is a pretty simple startegy that follows trend. Recommended time frams is D1. when close price brakes up the EMA build based on high prices given that RSI is above 55 and RSI is above its Moving average - we buy. when close price brakes down the EMA build based on low prices given that RSI is below 45 and RSI is below its moving average - we sell. system closes previose trade if there is opposite signal system uses take profit and stop loss as well as trailing stop

Symbol Swap Panel: Effortlessly switch the active symbol on your chart while simultaneously adding the new symbol to Market Watch. This tool ensures seamless integration and access to real-time market data, optimizing your trading workflow.

A real-time monitoring tool for MetaTrader 4 that displays key financial data, allows quick symbol switching, and customizable symbol lists. Save and reload symbols, reset lists, and customize text and panel colors for a personalized trading experience.