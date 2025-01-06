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Indicators

Day of Week - indicator for MetaTrader 4

akka
akka

akka

3 codes 1 comment
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day of week.mq4 (3.97 KB) view
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The indicator shows the names of the days of the week, as text labels on the chart.

The indicator has input parameters:



it shows labels on chart as follow


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