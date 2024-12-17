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Auto Scale ZigZag - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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ZigZag with automatic step size determination for changing the wave direction.
In this version of the zigzag, there is only one configurable parameter - Scale.
By default, the Scale parameter is set to 1.0, if you set its value to 0.5, the zigzag will be less sensitive, and if you set, say, Scale = 2.0, the sensitivity will increase and there will be more zigzag wave reversals.
The point is that the price itself forms the step size for changing the wave direction. The user only sets the scale in which he wants to catch the zigzag extremes.
Example Scale = 1.0:
Example Scale = 0.5:
Example Scale = 2.0:
Example Scale = 1.0 / 0.5 / 2.0 together on one chart:
Another version of ZigZag, where the step size for changing the direction of the segment is set in price points.BuySellZigZag
Double ZigZag draws virtual Buy and Sell levels on the price chart.
This is a pretty simple startegy that follows trend. Recommended time frams is D1. when close price brakes up the EMA build based on high prices given that RSI is above 55 and RSI is above its Moving average - we buy. when close price brakes down the EMA build based on low prices given that RSI is below 45 and RSI is below its moving average - we sell. system closes previose trade if there is opposite signal system uses take profit and stop loss as well as trailing stopMoving Average MTF
Moving average with calculated period based on timeframe