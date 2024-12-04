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BuySellZigZag - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Double ZigZag draws virtual Buy and Sell levels on the price chart.
The TP and SL sizes are set in the settings and the indicator draws two ZigZags: one draws the extremes of the Buy price movement model, the second is similar to the Sell price movement model.
The chart also displays horizontal lines of the last levels of each ZigZag.
The indicator draws the nearest levels of the specified price range.MT4 to MT5 Convertor (MT5Compat.mqh)
A new interface library has been developed to simplify converting MT4 indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs) to MT5. This library supports most of the MetaTrader 4 functions, offering developers a unified solution for cross-platform compatibility.
Another version of ZigZag, where the step size for changing the direction of the segment is set in price points.Auto Scale ZigZag
ZigZag with automatic step size detection for changing wave direction.