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Indicators

BuySellZigZag - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Evgeniy Chumakov
Evgeniy Chumakov

Evgeniy Chumakov

3.5 (2)
20 codes 33 topics 3596 comments
Views:
10955
Rating:
(2)
Published:
BuySellZigZag.mq4 (31.98 KB) view
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Double ZigZag draws virtual Buy and Sell levels on the price chart.

The TP and SL sizes are set in the settings and the indicator draws two ZigZags: one draws the extremes of the Buy price movement model, the second is similar to the Sell price movement model.

The chart also displays horizontal lines of the last levels of each ZigZag.

Range Levels Range Levels

The indicator draws the nearest levels of the specified price range.

MT4 to MT5 Convertor (MT5Compat.mqh) MT4 to MT5 Convertor (MT5Compat.mqh)

A new interface library has been developed to simplify converting MT4 indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs) to MT5. This library supports most of the MetaTrader 4 functions, offering developers a unified solution for cross-platform compatibility.

ZigZag Step Points ZigZag Step Points

Another version of ZigZag, where the step size for changing the direction of the segment is set in price points.

Auto Scale ZigZag Auto Scale ZigZag

ZigZag with automatic step size detection for changing wave direction.