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ZigZag Step Points - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Updated: Added the ability to output information to a file.
Another version of ZigZag, where the step size for changing the direction of the segment is set in price points.
This version has additional options to enable:
- 1. You can display the level lines that correspond to the last extremes (Maximum / Minimum) of the zigzag.
- 2. Enable displaying the size of the waves in points. Indicates how many points the price has passed from level to level.
The indicator settings allow you to choose a color for each zigzag element, etc.
Displaying a pure ZigZag:
ZigZag with the level display function enabled:
ZigZag with all additional functions enabled (levels + wavelength in points):
Double ZigZag draws virtual Buy and Sell levels on the price chart.Range Levels
The indicator draws the nearest levels of the specified price range.
ZigZag with automatic step size detection for changing wave direction.Surfing - 2 EMA strategy
This is a pretty simple startegy that follows trend. Recommended time frams is D1. when close price brakes up the EMA build based on high prices given that RSI is above 55 and RSI is above its Moving average - we buy. when close price brakes down the EMA build based on low prices given that RSI is below 45 and RSI is below its moving average - we sell. system closes previose trade if there is opposite signal system uses take profit and stop loss as well as trailing stop