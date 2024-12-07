Updated: Added the ability to output information to a file.

Another version of ZigZag, where the step size for changing the direction of the segment is set in price points.

This version has additional options to enable:





1. You can display the level lines that correspond to the last extremes (Maximum / Minimum) of the zigzag.

2. Enable displaying the size of the waves in points. Indicates how many points the price has passed from level to level.



The indicator settings allow you to choose a color for each zigzag element, etc.



Displaying a pure ZigZag:









ZigZag with the level display function enabled:





ZigZag with all additional functions enabled (levels + wavelength in points):