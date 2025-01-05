This is a simple indicator to calculate moving averages based on timeframe that currently viewed.

The calculations are generally based on timeframe window and moving average's period defined.





The following chart is on M15 timeframe shows an Exponential Moving Average on close price with period of 16.





while this following chart is on the M5 timeframe, shows an Exponential Moving Average on close price with period of 48.

both charts shows equal moving average relative to market structure on different the time frame.



